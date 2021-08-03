NIL money at work?

In this paper, we propose a Boltzmann-type kinetic description of opinion formation on social networks, which takes into account a general connectivity distribution of the individuals. We consider opinion exchange processes inspired by the Sznajd model and related simplifications but we do not assume that individuals interact on a regular lattice. Instead, we describe the structure of the social network statistically, assuming that the number of contacts of a given individual determines the probability that their opinion reaches and influences the opinion of another individual. From the kinetic description of the system, we study the evolution of the mean opinion, whence we find precise analytical conditions under which phase transitions, i.e. changes of sign between the initial and the asymptotic mean opinions, occur. Furthermore, we show that a non-zero correlation between the initial opinions and the connectivity of the individuals is necessary to observe phase transitions. Finally, we validate our analytical results through Monte Carlo simulations of the stochastic opinion exchange processes on the social network.
