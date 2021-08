Early last decade, then-President Barack Obama and Congress were in a standoff. Obama badly wanted Congress to pass long-failed comprehensive immigration reform. But allies called for him to do something himself. His repeated response: I can’t. I’m not a “king.” I’m not an “emperor.” The old constitutional law professor wanted to force Congress to do things the old-fashioned, more-robust way. But when Congress continued to stall on these issues, he did something himself anyway — twice. He deferred deportations for groups he had said he didn’t have the power to protect unilaterally.