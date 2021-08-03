Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Evertec: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MySanAntonio
 2 days ago

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) _ Evertec Inc. (EVTC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $49.2 million. On a per-share basis, the San Juan, Puerto Rico-based company said it had profit of 68 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 78 cents per share. The results...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Ap#Evertec Inc#Zacks Investment Research#Automated Insights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Puerto Rico
Related
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

MercadoLibre Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2

Investing.com - MercadoLibre reported on Wednesday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. MercadoLibre announced earnings per share of $1.37 on revenue of $1.70B. Analysts polled by Investing.com EPS of $0.2362 on revenue of $1.49B. MercadoLibre 's are up 17.28% and is trading at $1,630.00...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

4 Dividend Stocks With Strong Growth This Earnings Season

Strong demand for alternative investments spurred on two of these companies in the quarter. One company bounced back strong this year after elevated insurance claims in 2020. Another company benefited from a strong housing market. Several big-name stocks have reported earnings this period, but a few income stocks have caught...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Uniti Group has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $11.86. The company had a trading volume of 11,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,067. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.90.
EconomyInvestor's Business Daily

Zoetis Earnings Top Views For Animal-Health Giant

Zoetis stock edged lower Thursday after the animal-health company reported adjusted income of $1.19 per share on $1.95 billion in second-quarter sales. On average, analysts polled by FactSet expected Zoetis (ZTS) to earn $1.09 per share on $1.83 billion in sales. In the year-earlier period, Zoetis earnings were 89 cents...
Financial Reportstheadvocate.com

Amedisys reports earning, says pandemic affecting hospice segment

Amedisys Inc. on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $80.1 million, or $1.69 per share, as the company said its hospice segment fell short of expectations due to hiring difficulties caused by the COVID pandemic. That’s up from $34.7 million in earnings, or $1.34 per share, during the second quarter...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Timken (TKR) Earnings Miss Estimates in Q2, Improve Y/Y

TKR - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share was $1.37, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41 by a margin of 3%. The bottom line, however, improved 34% year over year, benefiting from higher volume, favorable manufacturing performance and the benefit of currency, which offset higher selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses, rising material and logistics costs, and unfavorable mix.
Financial Reportskfgo.com

Sempra reports second quarter earnings that beat estimates

(Reuters) – U.S. energy company Sempra Energy reported second quarter earnings on Thursday that beat analysts expectations by about 3%. The company, based in San Diego, announced adjusted second quarter earnings of $504 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, compared to $501 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, in the same period in 2020.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Sunrun (RUN) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

RUN - Free Report) is set to report second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 5, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company witnessed a negative earnings surprise of 266.67%. However, in the trailing four quarters, Sunrun delivered an earnings surprise of 161.91%, on average. Let's take a closer...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Cigna beats earnings expectations and raises revenue outlook, but stock falls

Cigna Corp. reported Thursday second-quarter profit and revenue that topped forecasts, amid strength in the health insurers pharmacy business, while growth in customer relationships slowed from the previous quarter. The stock fell 2.8% in premarket trading. Net income fell to $1.47 billion, or $4.25 a share, from $1.75 billion, or $4.73 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share declined to $5.24 from $5.81 but beat the FactSet consensus of $4.96. Total revenue rose 9.8% to $43.13 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $41.19 billion, as pharmacy revenue grew 13.1% to $30.05 billion to beat expectations of $28.53 billion. Total customer relationships as of June 30 rose 3.6% to 191.11 million and total pharmacy customers increased 5.0% to 101.93 million, driven by strong ongoing retention and new sales, which compares with growth of 13.7% and 28.2%, respectively, in the second quarter. For 2021, Cigna raised its revenue outlook to at least $170 billion from at least $166 billion, and affirmed its adjusted EPS outlook of at least $20.20.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Thomson Reuters Stock Gains On Q2 Earnings, New $1.2B Buyback Program

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE: TRI) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 9% year-on-year to $1.53 billion, beating the consensus by $40 million. Organic revenues increased 7%, driven by recurring revenues, transactions, Reuters News, and Global Print revenues. 2% favorable impact from foreign currency added to growth. The "Big 3" segments...
Financial Reportsmassdevice.com

Nevro plummets on mixed bag Q2 results

(NYSE:NVRO) today posted second-quarter results that beat the earnings consensus on Wall Street but missed revenue estimates. The Redwood City, Calif.–based company reported losses of -$21.6 million, or -62¢ per share, on sales of $102.3 million for the three months ended June 30 for a sales growth of 81.47% compared with Q2 2020.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Change Healthcare (CHNG) Q1 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat

CHNG - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 41 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents by 10.9%. Nonetheless, the bottom line improved 64% on a year-over-year basis. Net loss per share was 1 cent in the quarter, much narrower that...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Falls After Mixed Q1 Results, Raises FY22 Revenue Outlook

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE: WMS) reported first-quarter sales growth of 31.6% year-over-year to $669.3 million, beating the consensus estimate of $624.84 million. Sales by segments: Pipe $374.01 million (+36.7% Y/Y), Infiltrator Water Technologies $126.74 million (+24.1% Y/Y), International $65.67 million (+82.4% Y/Y) and Allied Products & Other $127.04 million (+8.6% Y/Y).
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Western Union (WU) Q2 Earnings Beat Mark, Revenues Rise Y/Y

WU - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 earnings per share of 48 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.13%. The bottom line grew 17.1% year over year. Better-than-expected results were driven by revenue growth, gain on an investment sale, and a lower effective tax rate. Debt retirement expenses, compensation-related expenses and strategic investments in marketing and technology were partial offsets.
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

Regeneron shares jump 3.3% premarket after earnings blow past estimates; COVID antibody sales total $2.59 billion

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares jumped 3.3% in premarket trade Thursday, after . Tarrytown, New York-based Regeneron posted net income of $$3.099 billion, or $27.97 a share, for the quarter, up from $897 million, or $7.61 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $25.80, well ahead of the $17.90 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $5.139 billion from $1.952 billion a year ago, also well ahead of the $3.963 billion FactSet consensus. Revenue included $2.59 billion in sales of the company's COVID-19 antibody treatment, after it made and delivered 1.25 million doses for the U.S. government. The company said it also achieved record sales of its Eylea and Dupixent franchises, according to Chief Executive Leonard Schleifer. The company is planning to invest $1.8 billion over six years to expand R&D and manufacturing at its Tarrytown campus. Shares have gained 20% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17%.

Comments / 0

Community Policy