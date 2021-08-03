Reigo Investments Uses AI for $100M Bridge Loans Securitization
Reigo Investments, a global investment firm based in Israel, working with Cantor Fitzgerald, announced the closing of a $100 million residential bridge loan securitization. According to a company release, “The securitization features a 24-month revolving period, after which the transaction will begin to amortize. The pool of loans is business purpose loans, 100 percent senior positions with 6-24 months term. In addition, participation and whole loans will be included in the securitization. Property types include SFRs, multifamily, mixed-use, land, and construction loans.”www.globest.com
