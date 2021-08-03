Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Reigo Investments Uses AI for $100M Bridge Loans Securitization

By Erik Sherman
GlobeSt.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReigo Investments, a global investment firm based in Israel, working with Cantor Fitzgerald, announced the closing of a $100 million residential bridge loan securitization. According to a company release, “The securitization features a 24-month revolving period, after which the transaction will begin to amortize. The pool of loans is business purpose loans, 100 percent senior positions with 6-24 months term. In addition, participation and whole loans will be included in the securitization. Property types include SFRs, multifamily, mixed-use, land, and construction loans.”

www.globest.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bridge Loan#Securitization#Ai#Reigo Investments Uses Ai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Real Estatempamag.com

Reverse mortgage lender Longbridge preps first non-agency MBS

Longbridge Financial is set to issue a non-agency MBS backed by proprietary loans – a first for the reverse mortgage lender. The MBS is sized at $229 million and has an average current unpaid principal balance of $673,882, according to a report by Insight Mortgage Finance. Subservicing will be handled by reverse specialist Celink.
Marketsthinkadvisor.com

Onramp Invest Raises $6M: Tech Roundup

STP Investment Services launched BluePrint platform for wealth managers. Broadridge Financial Solutions acquired Alpha Omega, a post-trade solutions provider for the investment management industry. Envestnet MoneyGuide launched My Plan Builder, a new category of six blocks to its MyBlocks digital client engagement tool series. Onramp Invest raised $6 million in...
Real Estatetheregistrysf.com

Elion Partners Closes Logistics Fund at $500MM

MIAMI — Elion Partners (“Elion”), a private equity real estate investment firm, today announced the final close of its latest affiliated value-added fund, Elion Real Estate Fund V (the “Fund”), raising $500 million in equity commitments. The Fund achieved its hard cap of $500 million through commitments from Vintage Funds...
Real Estateirei.com

Elion Partners closes first institutional industrial fund

Elion Partners has completed a $500 million fundraise of its latest value-added fund, Elion Real Estate Fund V, closing at its hard cap. Commitments came from vintage funds within Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Wells Fargo Bank, Belay Investment Group, BGO Strategic Capital Partners, Artemis MWBE Spruce Program, Portfolio Advisors, and other major U.S. institutional investors and family offices.
Malvern, PApennbizreport.com

Companies partner to purchase Malvern manufacturer

New York-based Cerberus Capital Management, an alternative investment firm, and its partner, Kansas-based Koch Minerals & Trading, specializing in the exchange and logistics of global commodity products and services, have completed their purchase of a performance chemicals business located in Pennsylvania. The partners purchased the performance chemicals business from Ecovyst,...
Real Estatebiggerpockets.com

The Best IRA Investment Options for Self-Directed IRAs

Dave Van Horn is a veteran real estate investor and CEO of PPR Note Co., a $150MM+ company managing funds that buy, sell, and hold residential mortgages nationwide. Dave’s expertise is derived from over 30 years of residential and commercial real estate experience as a licensed Realtor, real estate investor, and private lender.
IndustryGlobeSt.com

"Healthy" Number of Industrial Completions Expected for 2021

Amid the ever-increasing demand for shorter delivery times, developers are rushing to deliver new warehouse and distribution facilities, according to Moody’s Analytics. In 2020, completions finished at a record high, just over 171 million square feet. However, activity fell from 16.2 million square feet in the first quarter to 8.6 million square feet completed in the second quarter. Still, Moody’s expects a “healthy” number of completions in 2021.
Marketsdecrypt.co

Matrixport Joins Growing List of Crypto Unicorns After $100M Investment

A company worth $1 billion or more is considered a unicorn. Image: Shutterstock. Matrixport, the digital assets financial services platform co-founded by former CEO of Bitmain Jihan Wu, has raised $100 million in a Series C funding round, bringing its valuation to over $1 billion. In securing a valuation of...
Cell Phonesaithority.com

ForeSCITE, An AI-Powered Investing App Supporting Impact And ESG Investing

The ForeSCITE ESG Reading is designed to measure a company’s resilience to long-term, industry material environment, social, and governance risks. The app’s ESG Ratings range from leader to average and laggard. ForeSCITE, an AI-powered investing platform, has launched an investing trading assistant mobile application that reads company ESG and provides...
Real Estatecalculatedriskblog.com

Fed Survey: Banks reported Eased Standards, Increased Demand for Residential Real Estate Loans

From the Federal Reserve: The July 2021 Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey on Bank Lending Practices. The July 2021 Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey on Bank Lending Practices addressed changes in the standards and terms on, and demand for, bank loans to businesses and households over the past three months, which generally correspond to the second quarter of 2021.
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Platform LendingPoint Completes Largest-Ever Securitization

a financial tech platform, recently revealed that it had completed its largest securitization to date: LendingPoint 2021-A Asset Securitization Trust (“LDPT 2021-A”), which was “$542,360,000 in size, rated by KBRA, and backed by a pool of unsecured, direct-to-consumer loans.”. As mentioned in a release, this transaction also “represented the...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Total Economic Impact™ Study Finds Companies Using Dataiku’s Global Enterprise AI Platform See A 423% Return on Investment

Dataiku boosts the productivity of data scientists and engineers by 75%, among other benefits. Dataiku, the world’s leading platform for Everyday AI, released a Total Economic Impact™ study showing that an enterprise cohort of Dataiku customers realized a 423% Return on Investment (ROI). The study, commissioned by Dataiku and conducted by Forrester Consulting, details the financial impact customers may realize by implementing Dataiku.
Businessaithority.com

Utilis Invests In AI With Expert New Hire

Machine learning and AI expert Inon Sharony joins Utilis to expand products. Utilis recently announced an expansion of their operations to include machine learning and hired Inon Sharony as AI Lead. Sharony combines subject matter expertise and high integrity data to create effective AI solutions for companies. Sharony joins Utilis...
Businessmartechseries.com

1Password valued at $2 billion in latest $100M investment round

Previous Investor Accel and executives from Shopify, Slack and others back privacy and security leader. 1Password, a leader in security and privacy, announced their latest round of funding that now values the company at $2 billion. The $100M round was led by Accel, with participation from new investors including Ashton Kutcher’s Sound Ventures, Kim Jackson’s Skip Capital and a number of prominent enterprise and consumer technology executives.
Marketsaithority.com

Securitize Opens Access To Two Cryptocurrency Yield Funds

Bitcoin and USD Coin Funds Issued as Regulated Digital Asset Securities. Securitize, Inc. announced the opening of its Bitcoin and USD Coin yield funds, providing investors with exposure to cryptocurrencies, which are loaned to create yield. The news is particularly noteworthy given recent regulatory scrutiny as to what constitutes a...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Kadestone Capital Corp. Announces Bridge Loan

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. VANCOUVER, BC, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Kadestone Capital Corp. ("Kadestone" or the "Company") (TSXV: KDSX) (OTCQB: KDCCF), a vertically integrated property company, is pleased to announce that it has issued a grid promissory note (the "Note") to Yigeda Enterprises Inc. (the "Lender") evidencing a bridge loan from the Lender to the Company (the "Loan") in an aggregate principal amount of $8,100,000 (the "Principal Sum"). The Note was executed on July 25, 2021 and is effective as of July 7, 2021.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Identity Proofing Firm AuthenticID Announces $100M Minority Growth Investment from Long Ridge Investment

Recently announced a $100 million minority growth investment that has been led by Long Ridge Investment. The investment will be directed towards supporting AuthenticID’s ongoing innovation in automated identity proofing as well as the firm’s market expansion efforts. AuthenticID, an established provider of Identity Proofing solutions for large companies or...

Comments / 0

Community Policy