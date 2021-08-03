Cancel
Cooperstown, NY

Cooperstown names top four students of Class of 2021

Cover picture for the articleAbby Miller, Will Weldon, Caroline Whitaker and Brayden White were named the top four graduates of the Class of 2021 at Cooperstown Central School. Miller held the office of class treasurer all through high school. She received the University of Rochester Bausch & Lomb Honorary Science Award, AP U.S. History Scholastic Award, Cobbett Memorial French Scholastic Award and was a multi-year CCS scholar-athlete. Miller was also president of CCS Leadership Training for Athletes, an officer of the 4-H Glimmerglass Explorers and participant in College for Every Student Mentoring and Career Explorations at Cornell University. Miller was selected for the Rotary Youth Leadership Conference and served as CCS National Honor Society secretary. A volunteer for 4-H, CANstruction and Cooperstown Angel Network, Miller was also a member of the CCS Choir and worked at the Cooperstown Bat Company.

