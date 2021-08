EASTON — Unserved and underserved counties across the Mid-Shore region will receive over $13 million in awards for broadband infrastructure expansion this year. Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday, July 20 that nearly $30 million in grant funding from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s Office of Statewide Broadband (OSB) will go towards network infrastructure projects in 18 counties in the state, five of which are in the Mid-Shore region.