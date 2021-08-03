‘The ideal minimum wage is $0.00.’ Leading candidate to replace Newsom wants no requirement

MARTINEZ (KPIX) — California Governor Gavin Newsom could be facing a dead heat in the recall election next month, according to a newly released poll. A recent Emerson College poll posed the question to 1,000 registered voters. Of those who responded, 48 percent were against the recall and 46 percent were for recalling Newsom. The Delta variant has the coronavirus concerns looming over California once again. The next few weeks are filled with uncertainties and another election impacted by the ongoing pandemic. “Getting close. 42 days until Election Day,” said Contra Costa Clerk-Recorder Debi Cooper, who preparing to mail out ballots to...