‘The ideal minimum wage is $0.00.’ Leading candidate to replace Newsom wants no requirement

By Lara Korte
Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia workers currently earn a minimum of $13 or $14 an hour, but Larry Elder says he’d get rid of a legal baseline altogether. “For somebody who’s never run a business to tell business people... ‘I’m going to jack up your price of labor, and you’re going to deal with it,’ to me, it’s offensive,” said Elder, a longtime conservative talk radio host and leading candidate to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in the recall election this fall.

