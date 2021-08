Schwarber (hamstring) will be traded from the Nationals to the Red Sox in exchange for Aldo Ramirez (elbow) on Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. Schwarber is the latest player to be dealt by the Nationals following the departures of Max Scherzer, Trea Turner (COVID-19) and Brad Hand earlier in the day. He's been sidelined since July 3 with a right hamstring strain but has recovered enough to jog and take batting practice recently. There has not been a concrete timetable for his return, though the Red Sox must be fairly confident that he can hit the field soon enough to make a significant impact in the playoff race.