Dave Bautista: ‘Knives Out 2’ Better than Original Because ‘Characters Are Much More Colorful’

By Zack Sharf
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago

Dave Bautista predicts “ Knives Out 2” will be better than its predecessor, which is no easy feat considering the 2019 movie received near universal acclaim and an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Rian Johnson is currently filming the sequel overseas in Europe and recently wrapped filming portions of the movie in Greece.

“I really think it’s going to be as good, if not better, than the first one,” Bautista told People magazine . “I’m always afraid to say that because I don’t want anybody to get offended saying that we’re going to be better, but I really do think this. I think the characters are just so much more colorful. I think people are really going to dig this.”

Bautista continued, “The characters are just so great. They’re so different. Everybody’s cast so well. I was working with a couple of my castmates and was mesmerized by their performances and just how well they’ve adapted into these characters. I think the characters in this are even more quirky than the first one.”

Knives Out 2 ” finds Daniel Craig reprising his role of detective Benoit Blanc in a new murder mystery. Bautista is one of many high-profile newcomers to the franchise alongside Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Madelyn Cline, Jessica Henwick, Ethan Hawke, and Jada Pinkett Smith. Netflix is producing the project and mead headlines for securing the rights to “Knives Out 2” and “Knives Out 3” for a reported $450 million.

Before production started, Bautista said he was “terrified” and “nervous” to shoot the sequel. “It’s one of those things where now the pressure’s on, because people are expecting things from you,” the actor told /Film. “I want to deliver. I take pride in that. I’m a game player. I want to throw a touchdown pass.”

Bautista added, “There’s always going to be a part of me that feels like I’m new to this and I’m still learning, and I want to be able to hold my own. So there is a bit of an intimidation factor, because all these actors and directors are just accomplished and seasoned and award-winners. But at the end of the day, this is how I gauge my career, the people I’m working with. The projects that I’m on, the directors that I work with. So I know being announced as part of this cast is a huge statement, because the first film crushed.”

Netflix has not announced a release date yet for “Knives Out 2.”

