Since long-time “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek passed away last November, many have wondered who would be taking the reins as permanent host. Several different guests have assumed hosting duties over the last several months, including controversial choices like Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Ken Jennings, whose past ableist tweets resurfaced when his temporary gig was announced. In news exclusive to Variety, the show’s executive producer Mike Richards is considered the frontrunner to take over the job permanently. Richards joined the show last year as EP and, per the report, impressed producing studio, Sony Pictures, with his knowledge of the game and on-air...