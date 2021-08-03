Flood Advisory issued for Guadalupe by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 15:49:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Guadalupe The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Guadalupe County in east central New Mexico * Until 530 PM MDT. * At 334 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms moving slowly east across the Vaughn area. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Vaughn, U.S. Highways 54, 60, and 285, Pastura, County Roads 4F and 3K. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.