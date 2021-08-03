Special Weather Statement issued for Harney County by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-03 13:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-03 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Harney County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL HARNEY COUNTY UNTIL 315 PM PDT At 249 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Krumbo Lake, or 41 miles south of Burns, moving northeast at 25 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Diamond Craters and Diamond around 300 PM PDT. Barton Lake around 310 PM PDT.alerts.weather.gov
