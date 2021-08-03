Disneyland announces new 'Magic Key' admissions program to replace annual passes

Disneyland has a new annual passholder program, “Magic Key,” which becomes available later this month.

The four-tier program is much like the annual passes the Disneyland Resort did away with during the pandemic, and which many longtime passholders have been asking for since the parks reopened on April 30.

They go on sale “no earlier than” 10 a.m. Aug. 25, and range from $399 to $1,399 with monthly payment options available for Southern California residents. They can be purchased online at Disneyland.com and through the Disneyland app.

The “Dream Key,” at $1,399 includes parking, no block-out dates and discounts of 20% off merchandise and 15% off select dining.

Other “keys” include a varying number of blockout dates, depending on which Magic Key is purchased – the second tier key, “Believe Key,” at $949, for example offers the fewest blockout dates and 50% off parking, while the lowest tier “Imagine Key,” at $399, has the most blockout dates. The least expensive ticket has the most blockout dates – generally major holidays, weekends and summer months, even during peak times of year.

Currently, single-day ticket to just Disneyland starts at about $72 per day and goes up from there, depending on day of week, how many days you buy and other factors.

Reservations will still be required to enter Disneyland or California Adventure, but Magic Key holders can hold from two to six theme park reservations at a time, depending on tier.

More about the Magic Key program:

The Magic Key program was formed and shaped by extensive consumer research and feedback from Disneyland Resort guests and fans.

In addition to savings opportunities for merchandise and food and beverages, Magic Key holders will have access to additional offerings and benefits, plus other unique surprises throughout the year.

Charter members that become Magic Key holders within the first 66 days will receive a special welcome package, plus be able to enjoy a limited-time experience in Disneyland Park (beginning Sept. 1).

For more information about the Magic Key program, visit Disneyparksblog.com or the Disneyland Resort website, Disneyland.com .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Disneyland announces new 'Magic Key' admissions program to replace annual passes