Eagle County, CO

Flash Flood Warning issued for Eagle, Garfield by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 15:49:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area including Deadhorse and French Creek drainages. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Eagle; Garfield FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE GRIZZLY CREEK FIRE BURN AREA INCLUDING DEADHORSE AND FRENCH CREEK DRAINAGES REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR WESTERN EAGLE AND EAST CENTRAL GARFIELD COUNTIES At 349 PM MDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area including Deadhorse and French Creek drainages. Between 0.4 and 0.6 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.3 to 0.7 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Grizzly Creek burn scar mainly in the Deadhorse and French Creek drainages. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area Deadhorse and French Creek drainages. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area in the Deadhorse and French Creek drainages. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include eastern end of the Grizzly Creek burn scar. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 123 and 129. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.3-0.7 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

alerts.weather.gov

Citrus County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Citrus, Hernando by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 10:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Citrus; Hernando The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Citrus County in west central Florida Northwestern Hernando County in west central Florida * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 346 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include North Weeki Wachee, Pine Island, Weeki Wachee Gardens, Sugarmill Woods, Chassahowitzka Refuge, Royal Highlands, Chassahowitzka and Glen Lakes. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area.
Mercer County, WVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 23:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 04:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Mercer FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM EDT THURSDAY FOR WESTERN MERCER COUNTY At 1130 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have weakened across western Mercer County,but runoff from 3 to 5 inches of rain that fell will likely continue to cause flooding. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Matoaka Wenonah Camp Creek This includes the following streams and drainages Flipping Creek, Glade Branch, Camp Creek, Crane Creek, Big Branch and Clark Branch. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
Mercer County, WVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 20:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Mercer A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Mercer County through 1100 PM EDT At 1010 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Spanishburg, or near Camp Creek. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Matoaka Camp Creek Camp Creek State Park Flat Top Spanishburg and Wenonah. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Blaine County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Kingfisher, Major by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 15:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Severe weather is not expected and no warnings are anticipated at this time. Target Area: Blaine; Kingfisher; Major SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR southeastern Major...northwestern Kingfisher and northeastern Blaine Counties Until 430 PM CDT AT 354 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 4 miles northwest of Okeene, moving east at 20 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to one-half inch diameter Wind gusts to 40 MPH
Charlton County, GAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Charlton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 20:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Charlton The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Flood Warning for North Central Baker County in northeastern Florida South Central Charlton County in southeastern Georgia Southern Ware County in southeastern Georgia * Until 1130 PM EDT. * At 831 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Taylor, Moniac and Baxter. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area.
Prowers County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 16:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Prowers FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WEST CENTRAL PROWERS COUNTY At 440 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lamar. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Ada County, IDweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Treasure Valley BLM, Western Twin Falls BLM by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 14:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly. Target Area: Treasure Valley BLM; Western Twin Falls BLM LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WIND EXPECTED ACROSS EXTREME SOUTHEASTERN OREGON THROUGH THE AFTERNOON SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH STRONG WIND ACROSS REMAINING AREAS OF EASTERN OREGON AND IDAHO INTO FRIDAY MORNING .Dry and windy conditions expected this afternoon across southeastern Oregon, with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms expected across the remainder of eastern Oregon and into Idaho. The influencing trough is expected to continue thunderstorms through the overnight hours with gusty to breezy winds. Because of the continued critical conditions overnight, some areas have been extended. Improved conditions expected on Friday as the trough moves eastward. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR TREASURE VALLEY BLM AND WESTERN TWIN FALLS BLM...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 420 AND 424 * THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered thunderstorms expected for the across the area through early Friday. Storms could produce abundant lightning, and strong and erratic winds. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Thunderstorms may produce outflow winds of 40 to 55 mph.
Environmentweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Baker County, Harney County, Malheur County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Baker County; Harney County; Malheur County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MDT /5 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT /5 AM PDT/ FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Harney County, Baker County and Malheur County. * WHEN...From 6 PM MDT /5 PM PDT/ this evening to 6 AM MDT /5 AM PDT/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A cold front, along with gusts from thunderstorms, will result in a period of strong winds tonight.
Deuel County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Deuel by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 14:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-05 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Deuel A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN DEUEL COUNTY At 344 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Cochrane Rec Area, or 8 miles southeast of Clear Lake, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lake Cochrane Rec Area. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Judith Basin County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Judith Basin, Meagher by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 08:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Judith Basin; Meagher A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Meagher and southwestern Judith Basin Counties through 615 PM MDT At 542 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles north of White Sulphur Springs, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. Brief heavy rain is also possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Meagher and southwestern Judith Basin Counties. This includes the following highways Highway 12 between mile markers 50 and 60. Highway 89 between mile markers 8 and 27. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Fremont County, WYweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Granite, Green, Ferris, Rattlesnake Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Granite, Green, Ferris, Rattlesnake Mountains; Lincoln and Uinta Counties, Lower Elevations; Natrona County, Casper BLM; Sweetwater County, Rock Springs BLM, Flaming Gorge NRA RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY Fire Zones...280...289. In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona. In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta. In West Central WY...Lincoln. * WIND: West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Winds shift from west-southwest to west-northwest during the evening hours. * HUMIDITY: As low as 13 percent.
Columbia County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Columbia, Southern Columbia, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 15:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northern Columbia; Southern Columbia; Union Heavy showers will impact portions of northwestern Union, Columbia, eastern Hamilton and southeastern Echols Counties through 530 PM EDT At 452 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking heavy showers over Columbia, or 8 miles northeast of Ichetucknee Spring, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Lake City, White Springs, Fargo, Columbia, Five Points, Watertown, Needmore, Lulu, Winfield and Suwannee Valley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Alachua County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Alachua, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Union The National Weather Service in Jacksonville FL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs affecting Alachua and Union Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon at 500 PM EDT. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Flood Warning for the Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs. * From late Saturday night to early Wednesday afternoon. * At 4:15 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 58.2 feet. * Flood stage is 59.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Sunday morning to a crest of 59.4 feet Sunday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 56.0 feet, The boat ramp and floating dock at Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs begin to flood. * Impact...At 58.0 feet, Picnic Areas and campsites at Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs begin to flood. * Impact...At 59.0 feet, Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs is generally closed to the public as access roads within the park become flooded. * Impact...At 60.0 feet, A driveway near Southwest 102nd Court in Union County begins to flood at this level. Flooding along the river continues to impact boat ramps, docks and campgrounds in the area.
Dixie County, FLweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 03:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Dixie; Coastal Taylor; Inland Dixie; Inland Taylor; Lafayette FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of the Florida Big Bend, including the following areas, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Taylor, and Lafayette. * Through this evening * Showers and thunderstorms will continue to move across the Southeast Florida Big Bend through this evening. Additional rainfall of around 2 to 4 inches is forecast. In particular, isolated higher amounts of 4 to 8 inches are possible. Heavy rainfall rates during a short period of time over already saturated ground will continue the threat of flash flooding.
Judith Basin County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Judith Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 20:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Judith Basin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Judith Basin and west central Fergus Counties through 900 PM MDT At 837 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Stanford, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. Brief heavy rain is possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Glengarry and Danvers. This includes Highway 200 between mile markers 71 and 77. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Banner County, NEweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Box Butte, South Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Box Butte, South Sioux; Pine Ridge, Nebraska National Forest, Oglala National Grasslands; Scotts Bluff National Monument, Wildcat Hills RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY AND POSSIBLE DRY THUNDERSTORMS FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE ON FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY AND POSSIBLE DRY THUNDERSTORMS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 311, 312, AND 313 The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 311. Fire weather zone 312. Fire weather zone 313. * WIND...West to northwest winds at 15 to 25 mph. * HUMIDITY...15 to 20 percent * HAINES...5 * THUNDERSTORMS...Widely scattered thunderstorms are possible. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Cameron County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Cameron, Inland Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Inland Cameron; Inland Willacy A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Cameron and southwestern Willacy Counties through 415 PM CDT At 342 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Dishman Elementary School, or near Harlingen, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts between 30 and 40 mph possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Harlingen, Santa Rosa, Lyford, Rio Hondo, Sebastian, Primera, Combes, Harlingen Arts And Heritage Museum, Harlingen High School and Harlingen Public Library. This includes Interstate Highway 69 E between mile markers 24 and 43. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Asotin County, WAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Asotin County, Blue Mountains of Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 13:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of thunderstorms with abundant lightning and dry fuels can contribute to new fire starts and gusty thunderstorm winds can promote extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Asotin County; Blue Mountains of Washington; Lower Columbia Basin of Washington THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING EXPECTED TODAY .An upper level storm system will move across the region today. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop. In addition to the lightning threat, a few strong to severe storms will be possible with gusty winds and hail. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR611, OR640, OR641, WA641, OR642, OR643, OR644, OR645, WA643, AND WA645... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District, 640 Central Mountains of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, 642 Southern Blue and Strawberry Mountains, 643 Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, 643 Blue Mountains of Washington, 644 Central Blue Mountains, 645 Wallowa District and 645 Asotin County. * IMPACTS...The potential for abundant lightning combined with very dry fuels may result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds may also promote increased fire spread. * THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered thunderstorms with LAL`s of 3 to 4. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Thunderstorms will have the potential to produce wind gusts of 30 to 50 mph.
Garfield County, COweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lower Colorado River by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lower Colorado River RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 203 BELOW 7500 FEET The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Red Flag Warning below 7500 feet for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 203 Lower Colorado River below 7500 feet. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds through early evening.

