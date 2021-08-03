Flash Flood Warning issued for Eagle, Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 15:49:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area including Deadhorse and French Creek drainages. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Eagle; Garfield FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE GRIZZLY CREEK FIRE BURN AREA INCLUDING DEADHORSE AND FRENCH CREEK DRAINAGES REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR WESTERN EAGLE AND EAST CENTRAL GARFIELD COUNTIES At 349 PM MDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area including Deadhorse and French Creek drainages. Between 0.4 and 0.6 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.3 to 0.7 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Grizzly Creek burn scar mainly in the Deadhorse and French Creek drainages. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area Deadhorse and French Creek drainages. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area in the Deadhorse and French Creek drainages. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include eastern end of the Grizzly Creek burn scar. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 123 and 129. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.3-0.7 INCHES IN 1 HOUR