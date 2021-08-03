Cancel
Grant County, NM

Flash Flood Warning issued for Grant by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 15:49:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Grant The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Grant County in southwestern New Mexico * Until 700 PM MDT. * At 349 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include San Juan. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

