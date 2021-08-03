Fire Weather Watch issued for Northern Columbia Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Northern Columbia Basin Thunderstorms on Thursday Scattered showers and thunderstorms with little precipitation could produce scattered lightning and generate gusty outflow boundaries Thursday afternoon and evening across the Northern Columbia Basin, East Washington Palouse, and Spokane Area. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR EAST WASHINGTON NORTH COLUMBIA BASIN * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 673 East Washington Northern Columbia Basin (Zone 673). * Thunderstorms: Scattered thunderstorms with lightning and little precipitation. * Outflow Winds: Winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 35 mph possible. * Impacts: Hot and dry conditions preceding the thunderstorms will result in elevated fire conditions. The addition of scattered thunderstorms with lightning and very little precipitation may lead to increased fire starts and fire spreads.