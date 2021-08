Say goodbye to those nice people on the dock… because there are soooooo many other people in the park that you’ll never see them again! This was an interesting week, folks. Disneyland held the World Premiere for the new Jungle Cruise movie in the park on Saturday and it made quite the splash. We hear there are fewer monkeys in the movie than on the new version of the ride. And although most days still show availability on the park reservation calendar, it’s been quite busy lately. In fact, it’s just as busy, if not more so than the summer of 2019.