Raleigh County, WV

Raleigh County Commission on Aging receives funding for meals in Glen Daniel, Coal City

By Jake Karalexis
woay.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLEN DANIEL, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County organization receives funding to feed senior citizens throughout the county. The Raleigh County Commission on Aging was granted $7500 to fund meals and other services for seniors in the Coal City and Glen Daniels areas. The funding was approved by the Raleigh County Commission, which awards a sum of money every year based on the number of senior citizens that the Commission on Aging is assisting.

