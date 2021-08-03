Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Who is brave enough to make vaccines mandatory to return to high school?

By Mike DiMauro
Posted by 
The Day
The Day
 2 days ago

It was Churchill who once suggested that "democracy is the worst form of government, except for all the others." No real argument from this corner, except for how this anti-mask/anti-vaccine confederation demands the flaming need for a benevolent dictatorship.

It begins here: Find me the first superintendent of schools in Connecticut courageous enough — or perhaps simply responsible enough — to issue the following missive:

"You may not return to high school this fall without being fully vaccinated. This applies to students, faculty, staff and administration. All unvaccinated students must be home-schooled and may not participate in extracurricular activities. All employees will not be paid once their sick, vacation and personal time runs out."

Can someone do that? Can someone send the message that thinking members of society will no longer tolerate unfounded moral outrage?

Let them try to sue. That'll be a hoot. Somebody's got to be brave enough to stand up for the segment of society that has tried to do the right thing, only to watch COVID-19 surge again because people with epidemiology degrees from Facebook blather, bloviate and bully the rest of us into submission.

This just in: COVID isn't going anywhere. It is endemic. Vaccines for the eligible and masks for everyone else in the interim ought to be mandatory. Did you read that word? Mandatory. And should thou who doth protest too much begin to protest too much, I refer to Stump Merrill's line when he was here managing the Navigators, addressing a player about to disagree with him: Stump said, "Remember: This is a monologue. Not a dialogue."

Ah, the benevolent dictatorship.

I'm tired of listening to every Tom, Dick and Harriet gleefully dismiss the efficacy of the vaccine when a vaccinated person contracts COVID, using it as the rule rather than the exception. Example: The flu shot doesn't preclude us from getting the flu. It just mitigates the symptoms. It's the best — and only — answer with COVID here to stay.

I'd also suggest that getting vaccinated and wearing a mask in the meantime also protects kids under 12 who aren't eligible for the shots yet. But then, there goes that pesky idealism again. Imagine. The idea that these people have the bandwidth to process any kind of greater good concept. There is no greater good in their world. There is only their world.

I might entertain their billowing if it even hinted at principle. It doesn't. It is entirely about being right. Their need to be right. That's it. That's who we've become.

Author Jen Sincero managed a direct hit in her latest book, writing on "the certain driving force that all but the most highly evolved humans fall prey to on a daily basis: the human need to be right. There are few things that make the human heart sing more than getting every answer right on a test or than discovering that you, not your friend, who kept you waiting for an hour, wrote down the correct time to meet.

"We literally kill one another because we righteously believe this is land is my land, not your land, that we should govern, worship, love, appear and generally just behave the way you deem is the correct way. ... Because of our hell-bent dedication to being right, when it comes to our favorite topic — ourselves — we will defend our identities to the death, even if we're miserable and our identities aren't something we're proud of."

Translation: It's all rhetoric.

Leaders of school systems should experiment with the principles of benevolent dictatorships for many reasons, not the least of which is to mitigate the effects of COVID on kids, teachers and administrators. Then there's a lesser reason, but still pertinent to the sports section: Don't be naïve enough to think that COVID won't disrupt the high school sports season.

Current numbers from the state say that about 54 percent of people ages 16-24 have received both vaccine shots in Connecticut. That's not nearly enough. COVID denied about 9,000 kids a football season last year. And while I do not believe the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference has any plans to cancel the 2021 season, a COVID outbreak among a football team can do wonders for ruining a season.

COVID was prevalent during the spring season. Baseball teams in the ECC were shut down for quarantine periods. If that happens in football, the rest period required between games dictates that football can't be rescheduled arbitrarily. Games will be missed. Opportunities will be missed. The playoffs might be missed. And for what?

Look around. Several members of the Yankees just missed the recent series in Boston because of COVID. Now Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery have it. Katie Lou Samuelson, Bradley Beal and Coco Gauff missed the Olympics. COVID is not going away. And now is the time to get tough. Now is the time to alert all the anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers there will be consequences.

Thinking members of society don't just need to be heard. They need an attitude to accompany their voices. The apocalyptic growls about "liberty" and "freedom" are empty rhetoric. We can start right here, right now. Want to go back to high school? Play sports? Get the shots.

Or stay home. You're not invited in.

This is the opinion of Day sports columnist Mike DiMauro

Comments / 0

The Day

The Day

New London, CT
2K+
Followers
381
Post
409K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coco Gauff
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Jordan Montgomery
Person
Bradley Beal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Schooled#Covid#Stump Merrill#Navigators#Yankees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Monterey County, CAKSBW.com

Back to school precautions for elementary students, kids who aren't old enough for the COVID-19 vaccine

SALINAS, Calif. — Many parents might be wondering what things will look like for their little ones in elementary school— kids not old enough to be vaccinated. It’s that time of year for students, teachers and parents getting ready to go back to school. With COVID-19 cases rising and vaccines only available for people 12 years and older, masks are a must but many other regulations differ between school districts.
Georgia Staterockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Georgia pediatrician group: Make masks mandatory in schools

ATLANTA — Georgia pediatricians are urging school systems to follow the recently released guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics to support in-person learning, including universal mask-wearing in schools, when students return next month. The advice was published in an open letter to Georgia school superintendents. “Ensuring that students safely...
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

Pediatric expert asks parents to lobby school officials to make masks mandatory

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A leading Birmingham pediatric infectious disease expert is calling on parents to speak to their child’s school administration about masks. Dr. David Kimberlin at Children’s Hospital, a pediatrician and infectious disease specialist, says that right now there is so much misinformation circulating that he wants principals and superintendents to hear the right information.
Mclean County, ILCentral Illinois Proud

Unit 5 makes masks mandatory for students to begin the school year

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — At Wednesday’s special meeting of the McLean County Unit 5 School Board, the board was faced with the decision whether or not to make wearing masks optional for students this upcoming school year. Superintendent Dr. Kristen Weikle gave a presentation and recommended masks be worn by...
Educationwfcnnews.com

Many parents want masks mandatory K-8; optional for high school

FRANKLIN COUNTY - As some local schools have made face masks optional for this upcoming school year, many local parents we spoke with want face masks required for grade school students. On Tuesday, WFCN News spoke with several parents in the Benton area, who all believe COVID-19 cases will rise...
Arapahoe, NCwcti12.com

ENC private school makes masks optional for classroom, mandatory on busses

ARAPAHOE, Pamlico County — An eastern North Carolina private school has announced that masks will be optional in the classroom but mandatory on school busses. Masks are optional for all Arapahoe Charter School students and employees when the new school year starts on August 16th, but officials said the only exception is on school buses where everyone must wear a mask as mandated by the CDC.
Kankakee, ILKankakee Daily Journal

Voice of the People: Local institutions should make vaccine mandatory

It is an unjustifiable and tragic decision made by the local institutions of higher learning in the Kankakee area when they decided not to require COVID-19 vaccinations for their students. Science, yes science, not politics or religion, should guide health decisions affecting students, and indeed all of us. It is...
Public Healthdistrictadministration.com

It’s now illegal in 8 states for schools to force COVID vaccinations

With the Delta variant spreading and younger children ineligible for vaccines, more states are barring schools from requiring COVID vaccinations as 2021-22 approaches. An Ohio law approved last week bars public schools from mandating vaccines not fully authorized by the FDA and preventing unvaccinated individuals from participating in school activities.
Yadkin County, NCyadkinripple.com

Masks optional for Yadkin County Schools

The Yadkin County School Board voted on Monday to make mask wearing optional for all students and staff when school begins on Aug. 16 for the 2021-22 school year. Mask wearing will also be optional on the buses, despite a recommendation from school leadership to require masks on the buses where social distancing is not possible.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Independent

They realised they were wrong too late: The anti-vaxxers making the best case for the Covid shot

Blake Bargatze was planning to wait a few years before getting one of the available Covid-19 vaccines.The 24-year-old’s hesitancy, mother Cheryl Bargatze Nuclo told The Independent, was based on him thinking he had time to see how the vaccine worked for others before getting it himself. He made this decision despite the rest of his family receiving one.On 27 March, Mr Bargatze attended an indoor concert in Florida, where it is believed he contracted Covid-19.His months-long hospital battle with Covid-19 has since resulted in the 24-year-old receiving a double lung transplant, and he is now telling his story in an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy