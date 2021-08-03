Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

An in-depth breakdown of the Nuggets Summer League roster

By Harrison Wind
thednvr.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe guys go live from the Lounge to break down the Nuggets Summer League roster and who they’re excited to watch. Also, a wrap on Nuggets free agency, what Denver’s rotation will look like and winners and losers from around the NBA.

thednvr.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets Summer League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAWAND TV

Giorgi Bezhanishvili earns summer league invitation from Denver Nuggets

DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- Less than 24 hours after the Illini saw Ayo Dosunmu drafted by the Chicago Bulls in the second round of the NBA draft, power forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili earned a summer league invitation to play with the Denver Nuggets. The Georgian native averaged 14.5 minutes per game...
NBANWI.com

Gary native Eugene German agrees with Denver Nuggets for NBA Summer League

GARY — Eugene German walked into his home with tears in his eyes. A prayer had been answered. The 21st Century grad and Northern Illinois’ all-time leading scorer told The Times that he agreed to play with the Denver Nuggets to take part in the NBA’s Summer League in Las Vegas next month.
NBAdenvergazette.com

Denver Nuggets reportedly bring back Will Barton III, JaMychal Green on two-year deals, announce Summer League roster

The Nuggets took three steps toward running it back on the first day of NBA free agency, which started Monday afternoon. Tim Connelly's front office said after last season and following the draft that the franchise hoped to bring back as many members of last year's team as possible. With wing Will Barton III, guard Austin Rivers and forward JaMychal Green reportedly agreeing to new deals, the Nuggets are well on their way to a 2021-22 roster that looks a lot like last season's.
NBAchatsports.com

Charles Klask excited to lead Denver Nuggets' Summer League team

Charles Klask has been named the Nuggets' 2021 Summer League head coach and his appointment to the role shouldn't be a surprise. Klask has developed a reputation as an outstanding player development coach during his four seasons as a Nuggets assistant coach. Klask's ability to help young players take the next step is the primary reason why the Nuggets felt he would be the ideal fit to lead this year's Summer League team as head coach.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Deadliest Kryptonite For The Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James Is 8-17 Against Danny Green, Anthony Davis Is 2-25 Against Stephen Curry

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to come back with a vengeance next season, after falling to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs. LeBron James will be 37 years old at some point next season, and Anthony Davis is struggling with injuries. But in terms of pure talent on the roster, the Lakers are still the team to beat in the West when healthy.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Just Signed Another Key Free Agent

The Los Angeles Lakers have already unleashed a slew of offseason moves ahead of the 2021-22 season. And on Tuesday afternoon, the 2020 NBA champs added another free-agent addition to the list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnaroski, the Lakers have signed former Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn to...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Knicks may have the answer to their point guard question on the roster

The NBA offseason is always a entertaining circus act to follow along with it. Seemingly every summer there are at least a couple massive trades that go down along with the draft and the standard free agency chaos. The New York Knicks figure to be right back in the middle of that somewhat controlled chaos after a 41-31 season that saw them get back to the postseason for the first time in eight years.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Reggie Miller Has Honest Reaction To Lakers Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers have been the talk of the NBA since free agency commenced over 24 hours ago. The Lakers have plenty of new and familiar faces in the building. They acquired Russell Westbrook from the Wizards in a deal which sent Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell to D.C. They then lost Alex Caruso to the Chicago Bulls. The Lakers have gone on a signing spree ever since.

Comments / 0

Community Policy