It has been three years since Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid. It was tough for the fans to let go of the club’s greatest player in history. They had no choice. Cristiano had made his mind, and the fans were scared for the post-Ronaldo era. They didn’t know what the future held, but when they experienced it, they realised a few things. They realised that life without Ronaldo was even harder than they thought it was going to be. The second thing is something I want to talk about, because it really hasn’t been addressed all that often.