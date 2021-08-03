Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

A war footing to defeat the COVID virus

By The Day Editorial Board
Posted by 
The Day
The Day
 2 days ago

The Day calls on elected leaders, public health officials and business leaders to do everything possible within constitutional and legal parameters to stop the spread of the coronavirus and avoid further backsliding that could again lead to limits on social gatherings and even shutdowns.

In some fields that should require full vaccination against COVID-19 as a condition of employment. Those fields include work in convalescent homes and assisted-living facilities, hospitals, and public schools.

It defies logic that those working with the elderly and the sick, known to be most vulnerable to infection, would refuse vaccinations that have proven safe and that protect the individual and the people they encounter from severe illness.

As for schools, children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible to receive the vaccines because clinical trials of their use in children continue. Students 12 and older can and should be vaccinated, but cannot be compelled. Teachers and other educators should therefore be required to get the vaccine to protect themselves and unvaccinated students.

Other businesses should consider providing employees the choice of receiving the vaccination or being the subject of frequent testing. At the very least, workers in close contact with others should be wearing masks, particularly when there is a mixing of the vaccinated and unvaccinated.

We recognize that tougher rules to encourage increased vaccination rates, and requiring proof of vaccination to participate in some activities, will face strong pushback from those who see such demands as impinging personal liberty.

But freedom is never absolute. Drivers are required to obey traffic lights and other rules. These may impede a person’s ability to get to their destination as quickly as possible — including a person willing to take the risk of speeding through an intersection — but they are accepted as necessary to protect others.

Likewise, vaccine and mask-wearing requirements are necessary not only to protect the individual, but to protect everyone, and ultimately to bring this viral outbreak under control.

Irrational opposition to vaccination is why our nation continues to suffer needlessly. Had a higher portion of Americans received the vaccine when they had the opportunity, COVID-19 could have well been brought under control before the more contagious Delta variant took hold.

Higher vaccination rates remain the solution. Yes, “breakthrough” infections of the vaccinated are happening more frequently with the Delta variant, but they remain the exception, with serious illness rarer still, and deaths among the vaccinated almost non-existent.

Discouraging vaccinations is continued disinformation, the bulk of it coming from unreliable social media sources filled with false fears and baseless warnings about the vaccines. In a New York Times guest essay, Alex Azar, secretary of Health and Human Services under President Donald Trump, writes, “Any claims that the vaccines are unsafe or ineffective, or that corners were cut, are not true.”

Azar directed the Trump administration’s successful Operation Warp Speed program to develop vaccines and get the pandemic under control. Ironic, then, that as of mid-July, 43% of Republicans said that they had not been vaccinated and definitely or probably wouldn’t be, versus only 10% of Democrats. This nonsensical political divide has contributed to the inability to get COVID-19 under control and why mandates are needed.

There is no reason to remain unvaccinated, stated Trump’s vaccine czar.

“We made sure that there was no compromise on safety by conducting some of the largest and most extensive vaccine clinical trials ever,” Azar states. The resulting vaccines “produced remarkable protection against COVID-19 and were extremely safe.”

He also shoots down the argument the vaccines can’t be trusted because they are under emergency-use authorization. Full approval will require more time to evaluate long-term safety. But one only has to look at the hundreds of millions of doses with relatively few problems to find “real-world evidence of their safety and efficacy,” he writes.

Mixed messages and missteps by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have contributed to the public’s confusion. Its announcement in May that the fully vaccinated no longer had to wear masks was based on solid science but misjudged human behavior. It sent the unintended signal the crisis was over. Urgency to get vaccinated waned and the unvaccinated also stopped mask wearing, helping the arrival and spread of the Delta variant.

When it reversed course last week and reinstated mask-wearing recommendations, the CDC did not provide the evidence why — the Delta strain is as contagious as chickenpox, can spread even among the fully vaccinated, and poses the threat of further mutations that could evade vaccines. Instead that vital information leaked out to the press days later.

The bottom line is the nation has to be on the equivalent of a war footing to defeat this virus. Wars require compromises of personal liberty — including drafts and rationing. True patriots should be ready to contribute to winning this battle.

The Day editorial board meets regularly with political, business and community leaders and convenes weekly to formulate editorial viewpoints. It is composed of President and Publisher Tim Dwyer, Editorial Page Editor Paul Choiniere, Managing Editor Izaskun E. Larrañeta, staff writer Erica Moser and retired deputy managing editor Lisa McGinley. However, only the publisher and editorial page editor are responsible for developing the editorial opinions. The board operates independently from the Day newsroom.

Comments / 0

The Day

The Day

New London, CT
2K+
Followers
381
Post
409K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Azar
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Health And Human Services#Covid#Americans#New York Times#Republicans#Democrats#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Fully Vaccinated, These Are the 5 COVID Symptoms to Look Out For

Being fully vaccinated against COVID has many of us breathing easy, confident that we are highly protected from severe infection and hospitalization with the virus. But breakthrough cases, while rare, are still possible, and though these cases are often asymptomatic, that's not always the case. In fact, new data shows that many fully vaccinated people who get COVID do experience symptoms, just not necessarily the ones that you'd expect.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These States Will Have Next Surge

COVID-19 cases are rising in 29 states. That's why this pandemic is nowhere near over, although it once appeared that way. In response, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer to issue a warning, about certain areas of America that are in more danger than others—and it's a message we all need to hear. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Said Here's Who Should be Mandated to Get Vaccinated

The coronavirus pandemic threatens to be with us forever, as cases rise, many Americans refuse to be vaccinated—and we may all need booster shots, as protection from some vaccines reportedly wears off. What to do? How can you keep yourself and your family safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNBC's Squawk Box opposite Becky Quick to warn that we should be concerned about Delta, and gave essential advice about how to stay OK. Read on for five essential pieces of life-saving advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
POTUSNew York Post

Don’t buy the hysteria: The Delta variant is actually less dangerous

On Wednesday, the Delta variant became America’s dominant COVID strain. Yet it’s no cause for panic: The numbers — especially in Britain, which Delta hit hard — show it causes far fewer hospitalizations and deaths, while vaccines remain highly effective against it. Most media hype the fear: “Americans should be...
Public HealthRefinery29

What Are The Symptoms Of The Delta Variant Of COVID-19?

The delta variant is quickly becoming the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the U.S. In fact, the variant is moving across the nation at such a rapid pace, that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that it makes up roughly 80% of COVID cases in areas of the Midwest and upper mountain states, and 51.7% of all new COVID cases in the U.S. over the last month, according to the Washington Post.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The latest Pfizer statement has me on the edge

David M. Perry is a journalist and historian and co-author of "The Bright Ages: A New History of Medieval Europe." He is a senior academic adviser in the history department of the University of Minnesota. Follow him on Twitter. The views expressed here are those of the author. View more opinion articles on CNN.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Chilling Warning

Coronavirus cases are rising along with deaths and hospitalizations, as the pandemic ruins not just summer, but threatens to never end. Meanwhile, even some vaccinated people are contracting it, with the Delta variant proving more transmissible. What can you do to stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNBC's Closing Bell yesterday with a warning. Read on for eight life-saving pieces of advice straight from him—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

Can COVID be transmitted through farting?

Last week, British ministers made the headlines with wild claims that COVID could potentially be spread through flatulence. Their serious concerns may be hilarious to some people, but it’s not an entirely bizarre theory. How is COVID transmitted?. By now, everyone is aware that COVID is transmitted through tiny droplets...
Pharmaceuticalscitizensjournal.us

Report: More vaccine deaths last week than COVID-19 deaths

In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus. The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Warns COVID Deaths Will Spike in These 10 States

The CDC has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will be particularly brutal for states with low vaccination rates. "With the Delta variant, vaccinating more Americans now is more urgent than ever. The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates and among vaccinated people this moment. And most importantly, the associated illness suffering and deaths could have been avoided with higher vaccination coverage in this country." So where are those areas with "low vaccination rates"? Read on for each state—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
SciencePosted by
The US Sun

Has anyone died from Covid who has been fully vaccinated?

"A PANDEMIC of the unvaccinated" has now become synonymous with coronavirus cases rampaging across the country. As cases of Covid-19 continue to soar thanks to the spread of the Delta variant, many already vaccinated people are wondering how their jabs would fare. What are breakthrough cases?. Some people who have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy