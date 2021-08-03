Cancel
API shows crude stocks down, gasoline inventories fall - market sources

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
(Corrects headline to show that gasoline inventories were down for the week)

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and distillate inventories fell last week, according to two market sources, citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday, while gasoline stocks rose.

Crude stocks fell by 879,000 barrels for the week ended July 30. Gasoline inventories fell by 5.8 million barrels and distillate stocks fell by 717,000 barrels, the data showed, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

API did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

