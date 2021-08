Tuesday was a busy day for the Senate’s audit of how Maricopa County conducted the 2020 General Election, but all of the activities occurred away from the audit office. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich was asked Tuesday by Sen. Sonny Borelli (R-LD5) to investigate the Maricopa County Board of Supervisor’s refusal to cooperate with the Senate’s audit, including the county’s decision to ignore parts of two subpoenas issued by Senate President Karen Fann and Senate Judiciary Chair Warren Peterson.