Breaking up is hard to do. But there are some people who seem to have a harder time letting go than others. A simple, “sorry, this isn’t doing it for me anymore” works for some, while others need a play-by-play of exactly when, where and why the sparks stopped flying. Turns out, this difference in post-break-up decorum might have something to do with the stars. Find out the zodiac sign that’s hardest to break up with and the one sign who makes a surprisingly great ex.