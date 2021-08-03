Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kingsport, TN

Free Thursday concerts kick off at Allandale Mansion

supertalk929.com
 2 days ago

A free concert is happening at Kingsport’s Allandale Mansion this week. The concert series is titled “August Under the Stars” and features numerous artists throughout the month. This concert series takes place every Thursday night in August. This Thursday’s band is local-favorite, Folk Soul Revival. This performance will be one of their last, as the band announced earlier this year that they will hang up their instruments after they perform at Bristol Rhythm and Roots.

www.supertalk929.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Kingsport, TN
Kingsport, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Government
Kingsport, TN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concerts#S Band#Soul#The Band#Bristol Rhythm And Roots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Related
UEFAPosted by
Reuters

Messi to leave Barcelona due to 'financial obstacles' -club statement

MADRID, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona despite both parties having reached an agreement over a new contract, the La Liga club said on Thursday, citing economic and structural obstacles to the renewal of the deal. Messi, who joined Barca's youth set-up aged...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Reuters

U.S. probes Phoenix police use of force, treatment of protesters

Aug 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has opened an investigation into whether police in Phoenix unlawfully have used deadly force, retaliated against peaceful protesters and violated the rights of homeless people in the latest such inquiry involving a major American city, officials said on Thursday. Since President Joe...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy