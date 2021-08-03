Free Thursday concerts kick off at Allandale Mansion
A free concert is happening at Kingsport’s Allandale Mansion this week. The concert series is titled “August Under the Stars” and features numerous artists throughout the month. This concert series takes place every Thursday night in August. This Thursday’s band is local-favorite, Folk Soul Revival. This performance will be one of their last, as the band announced earlier this year that they will hang up their instruments after they perform at Bristol Rhythm and Roots.www.supertalk929.com
Comments / 0