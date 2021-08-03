Cancel
Tennessee State

ETSU announces face covering requirement reinstated

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEast Tennessee State University’s President Brian Noland today announced that all students, faculty, and staff are now required to wear face coverings in most indoor settings. This announcement comes only six days after the school released a statement saying masks are not required, but strongly encouraged. The announcement via email memo states that due to rapidly increasing cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant, all ETSU community members will be required to wear masks indoors. This policy is effective as of Wednesday, August 4th. The mandate applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. The memo goes on to say that ETSU policies on events and public gatherings remain unchanged; with the exception of required face coverings indoors.

