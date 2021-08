From Panic! At the Disco to Twenty One Pilots, here’s what I’m listening to right now this summer:. I first discovered Panic! At the Disco from the 2018 smash hit “High Hopes.” Brendon Urie’s move to pop in “Pray for the Wicked” proved to be a great decision with mainstream success in “Hey Look Ma, I Made It” and “Say Amen (Saturday Night),” as well, the album being solidified as one of my favorites with amazing vocals from Urie, a jazzy horn section, smooth orchestra and 11 unique songs that blend into one album of ambition, tales of Hollywood with Broadway flare and the elements of a party lifestyle that comes with “making it.”