Jets OL Cameron Clark expected to make a full recovery after suffering spinal contusion in practice on Tuesday

By Jordan Dajani
CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA very scary situation took place in Florham Park on Tuesday, as the New York Jets called off practice early after offensive lineman Cameron Clark was taken by ambulance to the hospital after injuring his neck, according to Dennis Waszak Jr. of the AP. Head coach Robert Saleh said he was told Clark did have some movement in his extremities, and the team announced later on Tuesday that he is, thankfully, expected to be OK.

