Breaking away: Milligan University teen captures Olympic cycling medal at Tokyo games
Milligan University’s Megan Jastrab already has a stellar resume as a competitive cyclist with 3 world titles and 29 national championships on the junior circuit. The 19-year-old became the first Olympic athlete and medalist in Milligan history capturing bronze in the team competition at the Tokyo Games and along with her teammates set a new American record with a time of 4 minutes 7 seconds.www.supertalk929.com
