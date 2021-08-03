Cancel
Facebook Trying to Pervert Homomorphic Encryption

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook is looking to use homomorphic encryption as a way to serve ads in encrypted chat and communications — to the surprise of no one. Homomorphic encryption is the next generation of encryption technology. The technology allows calculations to be performed without decrypting data. For example, Party A could encrypt two values, give them to Party B and tell them to add them together. Party B could perform the calculation and pass the encrypted result back to Party A for verification. Throughout the process, Party B would not know any of the values, including the calculated one.

