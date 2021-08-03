Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Lyft has its first operating profit (but remains unprofitable)

By Kia Kokalitcheva
Posted by 
Axios
Axios
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ride-hailing company Lyft posted its first-ever profit on an adjusted EBITDA basis on Tuesday, along with $765 million in revenue for Q2 and a loss per share of $0.76. Why it matters: The company now expects to reach full-year adjusted EBITDA profitability this year. With investor pressure to see gig economy companies get in the black, Lyft said in 2019 it would reach this milestone by the last quarter of 2021 (and that was before the pandemic forced everyone home for several months).

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
54K+
Followers
23K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Operating Profit#Ebitda#Americans#Loss#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Uber
Related
Economymodernreaders.com

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $88.00

LYFT has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.
Financial Reportsgcaptain.com

Maersk Reports Record Profit in Q2. Q3 and Q4 Could Be Even Better

A.P. Moller – Maersk, owner of the world’s top shipping line, reported record profit in the second quarter as congestion and bottlenecks continue to drive up freight rates. Second quarter revenue was up 58 percent to $14.2 billion and operating profit (EBIT) increased almost five times to $4.1 billion. Net...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
MarketWatch

Uber and Lyft are staging a ridiculous race for fake profits

Rideshare drivers demonstrate against rideshare companies Uber and Lyft during a car caravan protest on August 6, 2020 in Los Angeles. - The drivers, organized by the Mobile Workers Alliance and Rideshare Drivers United unions, say Uber and Lyft's are pushing a "deceptive" November ballot initiative, which, if passed, they claim would "rewrite labor law" and turn app-based drivers into independent contractors, exempting companies such as Lyft and Uber from standard wage and hour restrictions. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) By AFP via Getty Images MARKETWATCH FIRST TAKE.
IndustryFlight Global.com

Atlas Air’s Q2 profit rises as airfreight remains in high demand

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings boosted its second quarter earnings as demand for air cargo services remains high. The Purchase, New York-based parent company of cargo and charter carriers Polar Air, Atlas Air and Southern Air, on 5 August posted an $107 million profit for the second quarter of 2021, up from $79 million during the same period in 2020.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Deutsche Post DHL Posts Q2 Gains, Affirms Elevated Guidance

German transport and logistics giant Deutsche Post DHL on Thursday reported a 22% second-quarter gain in revenue, and confirmed its medium-term earnings guidance that had been raised last month. The gains were fueled by the company's DHL Express unit, which reported a 30% gain in year-over-year revenue, and a rebound...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

PlayStation helped Sony beat its first fiscal quarter profit record

Sony has set its own financial records for first quarter profit, and its gaming and networking services division (driven by sales of PlayStation) has also broken its own income records during the same period. Advertised in Sony’s first quarter financial earnings report, the company’s operating profit increased to approximately $...
Traffickfgo.com

Lyft posts adjusted profit three months ahead of target as rides rebound

(Reuters) -Lyft Inc on Tuesday posted an adjusted quarterly profit three months ahead of target as it kept costs down while rides rebounded. The company made an adjusted profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for the first time in its nine-year history. For the three months ending in June it posted adjusted earnings of $23.8 million. The adjustments exclude one-time costs, primarily stock-based compensation, which drove a $252 million net loss.
TrafficTruth About Cars

Do You Think Uber and Lyft Will Ever Be Profitable?

While the tech industry does have firms pushing useful applications and products, it’s quite possibly the most disingenuous business sector of the modern age. Companies selling literally nothing more than false promises routinely see multi-billion-dollar valuations. The necessary hardware is always just “years away” and sold to investors who haven’t realized it was never real in the first place. A significant portion of the industry is also little more than reorganizing payment structures or access to services for the sake of convivence, making sure you’re locked into a plan that keeps your financial and personal details perpetually on file. But sometimes this actually results in worthwhile solutions which may (or may not) be capable of turning a legitimate profit.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Fluidra Continues Its Record Performance in the First Half, Increasing Net Profit to 174.2 Million Euros, and Upgrading Its Guidance

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 30, 2021-- Fluidra, a global leader in pool and wellness equipment, closed the first half of the year with magnificent results driven by a very strong Residential Pool season in the Northern Hemisphere and the continued step change in demand. This press release features multimedia. View the...
Businessautomotiveworld.com

Strong first half of the year: ŠKODA AUTO significantly increases operating profit and revenue

Against the backdrop of the ongoing challenges from the global COVID-19 pandemic and semiconductor shortages, ŠKODA AUTO increased its vehicle deliveries by more than a fifth in comparison with last year, in the first six months of the year. The carmaker recorded particularly strong growth in vehicle deliveries in Russia (+54.3%), India (+31.2%), Eastern Europe (+35.0%) and Western Europe (+30.9%). In the first half of 2021, the ŠKODA AUTO Group* increased its sales revenue by 35.2% year-on-year to 10.199 billion euros, while operating profit rose significantly by 327.2% to 974 million euros in the same time frame, also exceeding the figure for the pre-pandemic year 2019. The return on sales reached a very high level of 9.6% in the first half of the year.
PoliticsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Administration Approves Rule Forcing Companies To Hire Minority, LGBTQ+ Executives And Publicly Disclose Diversity

The top U.S. financial regulatory agency approved a rule that forces publicly traded companies to reveal the diversity of their executive boardroom to investors. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) voted in favor of the rule, which will apply to all companies traded on the Nasdaq stock exchange, according to the text of the approval released Friday.
Businessdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: Another One On The Way?

It should come as no surprise that the stimulus check payments have definitely helped millions of Americans in this pandemic. The pandemic is still running strong- nearly 17 months after the economy took a nosedive. The newest variant of the virus- the Delta variant- has started increasing the case numbers amongst those that haven’t been vaccinated yet. Incidentally, this rise in numbers comes even when the economic conditions are slowly improving- which, unsurprisingly, will put a stop to the recovery.

Comments / 0

Community Policy