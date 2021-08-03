Cancel
Are The Coen Brothers Done? Longtime Collaborator Carter Burwell Says Ethan Coen Doesn't "Want To Make Movies Anymore"

Cover picture for the articleInquiring minds have been asking quietly for months: why is only Joel Coen credited for “The Tragedy Of Macbeth,” starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, and what is going on with the Coen Brothers? Well, according to an interview with Coen Brothers composer Carter Burwell — who started his career with the siblings in 1984 with “Blood Simple,” and has worked on every one of their films except for “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” and “Inside Llewyn Davis” — it might be because they’re done. And it’s purportedly because Ethan Coen, the younger brother, has lost interest (gah!)

