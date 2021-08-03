Cancel
Comstock: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Middletown Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFRISCO, Texas (AP) _ Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $179.7 million in its second quarter. The Frisco, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 22 cents per share. The results topped Wall...

Posted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Eaton Corp

Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 11 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Eaton Corp evaluate the company at an average price target of $166.36 with a high of $187.00 and a low of $148.00.
Financial Reports

Arrowhead Research: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) _ Arrowhead Research Corp. (ARWR) on Thursday reported a loss of $29.9 million in its fiscal third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Pasadena, California-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six...
Financial Reports

Amedisys reports earning, says pandemic affecting hospice segment

Amedisys Inc. on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $80.1 million, or $1.69 per share, as the company said its hospice segment fell short of expectations due to hiring difficulties caused by the COVID pandemic. That’s up from $34.7 million in earnings, or $1.34 per share, during the second quarter...
Financial Reports

Sempra reports second quarter earnings that beat estimates

(Reuters) – U.S. energy company Sempra Energy reported second quarter earnings on Thursday that beat analysts expectations by about 3%. The company, based in San Diego, announced adjusted second quarter earnings of $504 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, compared to $501 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, in the same period in 2020.
Financial Reports

Change Healthcare (CHNG) Q1 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat

CHNG - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 41 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents by 10.9%. Nonetheless, the bottom line improved 64% on a year-over-year basis. Net loss per share was 1 cent in the quarter, much narrower that...
Financial Reports

Apollo Investment: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $32.1 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 39 cents per share. The results met Wall Street expectations. The average...
Financial Reports

Enanta Pharmaceuticals: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) _ Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) on Thursday reported a loss of $24 million in its fiscal third quarter. The Watertown, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.19 per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment...
Financial Reports

Strattec Security: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Strattec Security Corp. (STRT) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $2.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 75 cents per share. The maker of automotive locks and keys posted revenue...
Financial Reports

Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.80 billion.Dana also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.10-2.60 EPS.
Financial Reports

Analysts Anticipate BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.71. BorgWarner posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 664.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reports

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.78 Million

Equities analysts expect Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) to announce $45.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.70 million. Cantaloupe posted sales of $32.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.
Financial Reports

$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE:PROS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE:PROS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ProSight Global’s earnings. ProSight Global reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
Financial Reports

O-I Glass (OI) Beats on Q2 Earnings & Sales, Hikes 2021 View

OI - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 54 cents per share compared with the prior-year quarter’s 1 cent per share. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 47 cents and exceeded management’s guidance of earnings between 45 cents and 50 cents. The upbeat results resulted from improved sales and production volumes as well as solid operating and cost performance.
Posted by
MarketWatch

CVS Health tops Q2 earnings estimates and raises guidance

CVS Health Corp. posted earnings that topped estimates Wednesday and again raised its guidance. Woonsocket, RI.-based CVS posted net income of $2.791 billion, or $2.10 a share, for the quarter, down from $2.986 billion, or $2.26 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $2.42, ahead of the $2.07 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $72.6 billion from $65.3 billion to also beat the $70.2 billion FactSet consensus. Front store same-store sales rose 12.0% and pharmacy same-store sales were up 12.4%. The company administered more than 6 million COVID-19 tests in the quarter and nearly 18 million vaccines across the U.S. CVS is raising its full-year guidance and now expects EPS to range from $6.35 to $6.45, up from earlier guidance of $6.24 to $6.36. It expects adjusted EPS to range from $7.70 to $7.80, up from prior guidance of $7.56 to $7.68. Shares were up 0.6% premarket and have gained 23% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17.8%.
Posted by
MarketWatch

Jack in the Box shares dip 2% on Q3 results

Jack in the Box Inc.'s stock was down 2% in extended trading Wednesday after the fast-food chain reported fiscal third-quarter results. Jack in the Box reported net earnings of $40 million, or $1.80 a share, compared with net income of $32.6 million, or $1.42 a share, in the year-ago quarter. The company's adjusted net income was $1.79 a share. Revenue improved 11% to $269.5 million from $242.3 million a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected net income of $1.49 a share on revenue of $259 million. Jack in the Box's stock is up 12% so far in 2021. The broader S&P 500 index has risen 17% this year.
Financial Reports

Analysts Expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will announce $3.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.49 billion and the lowest is $3.32 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocks

Terex (NYSE:TEX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.850-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion.
Financial Reports

Verisk Earnings, Revenue beat In Q2

Investing.com - Verisk reported on Tuesday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Verisk announced earnings per share of $1.38 on revenue of $747.5M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.33 on revenue of $738.07M. Verisk shares are up 6% from the beginning of...

