Hyster-Yale Materials: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Middletown Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND (AP) _ Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.9 million. The Cleveland-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share. The maker of lift trucks and aftermarket parts posted revenue of $765.6 million in the period. Hyster-Yale Materials shares have increased...

Financial ReportsNew Haven Register

Nova Measuring Instruments: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

REHOVOT, Israel (AP) _ Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $22.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Rehovot, Israel-based company said it had net income of 77 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 90 cents per share. The maker of...
Financial ReportsFresno Bee

WestRock: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WestRock Co. (WRK) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $250.1 million. The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 93 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to $1 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed...
Financial ReportsFresno Bee

Goodrich Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. (GDP) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.6 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 86 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 64 cents per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average...
Financial ReportsMiddletown Press

Assembly Biosciences: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) _ Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $23.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall...
Financial ReportsMiddletown Press

Brighthouse Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $31 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $5.32...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.80 billion.Dana also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.10-2.60 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.71. BorgWarner posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 664.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: Vulcan Materials Q2 Earnings

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share were down 1.88% year over year to $1.57, which missed the estimate of $1.69. Revenue of $1,361,000,000 higher by 2.87% from the same period last year, which missed the...
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

CVS Health tops Q2 earnings estimates and raises guidance

CVS Health Corp. posted earnings that topped estimates Wednesday and again raised its guidance. Woonsocket, RI.-based CVS posted net income of $2.791 billion, or $2.10 a share, for the quarter, down from $2.986 billion, or $2.26 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $2.42, ahead of the $2.07 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $72.6 billion from $65.3 billion to also beat the $70.2 billion FactSet consensus. Front store same-store sales rose 12.0% and pharmacy same-store sales were up 12.4%. The company administered more than 6 million COVID-19 tests in the quarter and nearly 18 million vaccines across the U.S. CVS is raising its full-year guidance and now expects EPS to range from $6.35 to $6.45, up from earlier guidance of $6.24 to $6.36. It expects adjusted EPS to range from $7.70 to $7.80, up from prior guidance of $7.56 to $7.68. Shares were up 0.6% premarket and have gained 23% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17.8%.
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

CVS Health Corp Earnings, Revenue beat In Q2

Investing.com - CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS ) reported on Wednesday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. CVS Health Corp announced earnings per share of $2.42 on revenue of $72.62B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.06 on revenue of $70.14B. CVS Health...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Emerson Electric Beats Q3 Earnings Estimate, Raises FY21 Outlook

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) reported third-quarter sales growth of 20% year-over-year to $4.7 billion, beating the consensus of $4.57 billion. Underlying sales were up 15%. Sales by segments: Measurement & Analytical Instrumentation $781 million (+10.2% Y/Y), Valves, Actuators & Regulators $880 million (+4.5% Y/Y), Industrial Solutions $593 million (+26.4%...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Terex (NYSE:TEX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.850-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.500-$0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $703 million-$707 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $676.51 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.110-$0.120 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.97 EPS Expected for WestRock (NYSE:WRK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to report $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WestRock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.94. WestRock reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Exxon, Chevron Report Q2 Earnings: BofA's Takeaways

Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) and ExxonMobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) reported second-quarter earnings Friday. Here's what Bank of America analysts took away from the oil companies' earnings. The Oil Stock Analyst: Analyst Doug Leggate reiterated a Buy rating on Chevron and increased the price target from $125 to $130. Leggate reiterated a Buy...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $29,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

