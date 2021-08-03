Cancel
Financial Reports

Artisan Partners: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (AP) _ Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $88.2 million. The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of $1.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, were $1.28 per share. The investment management firm posted revenue of $304.9 million in the period. Artisan...

$118.22 Million in Sales Expected for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will report $118.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.78 million to $120.10 million. EVO Payments posted sales of $94.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.
Goodrich Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. (GDP) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.6 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 86 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 64 cents per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average...
IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.27. IQVIA reported earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.
Brighthouse Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $31 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $5.32...
Apollo Investment: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $32.1 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 39 cents per share. The results met Wall Street expectations. The average...
Arrowhead Research: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) _ Arrowhead Research Corp. (ARWR) on Thursday reported a loss of $29.9 million in its fiscal third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Pasadena, California-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six...
American International Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ American International Group Inc. (AIG) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $99 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The New York-based company said it had profit of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.52 per...
Analysts Anticipate Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.21). Sientra reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) _ Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) on Thursday reported a loss of $24 million in its fiscal third quarter. The Watertown, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.19 per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment...
$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to post $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Maximus posted sales of $901.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.
Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.
CVS Health tops Q2 earnings estimates and raises guidance

CVS Health Corp. posted earnings that topped estimates Wednesday and again raised its guidance. Woonsocket, RI.-based CVS posted net income of $2.791 billion, or $2.10 a share, for the quarter, down from $2.986 billion, or $2.26 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $2.42, ahead of the $2.07 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $72.6 billion from $65.3 billion to also beat the $70.2 billion FactSet consensus. Front store same-store sales rose 12.0% and pharmacy same-store sales were up 12.4%. The company administered more than 6 million COVID-19 tests in the quarter and nearly 18 million vaccines across the U.S. CVS is raising its full-year guidance and now expects EPS to range from $6.35 to $6.45, up from earlier guidance of $6.24 to $6.36. It expects adjusted EPS to range from $7.70 to $7.80, up from prior guidance of $7.56 to $7.68. Shares were up 0.6% premarket and have gained 23% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17.8%.
$1.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report $1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.96. Eli Lilly and also reported earnings per share of $1.89 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Analysts Expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will announce $3.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.49 billion and the lowest is $3.32 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.
Devon Energy (DVN) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

DVN - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 60 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents per share by 13.2%. In the year-ago quarter, the company incurred a loss of 18 cents per share. GAAP earnings for the second quarter were 38 cents compared with 32...
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Brokerages Expect Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) will post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ earnings. Fortuna Silver Mines posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

