Astronomy

Beautiful Double Rainbow Facing East In Polo Ridge

By Staff Report
villages-news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out this beautiful double rainbow that was facing East in the Village of Polo Ridge. Thanks to Bonnie Manross for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

