Beautiful Double Rainbow Facing East In Polo Ridge

Old East Dallas is filled with some of North Texas’ most storied homes, especially in the Peak’s Suburban Addition Historic District, which dates back to the 1850s and is the earliest developed portion of East Dallas. This carefully preserved neighborhood contains several distinct architectural styles, including Prairie homes, Craftsmans, Tudors, and the city’s largest concentration of Victorians. Each home is bound to strict regulations on paint colors, architectural accents, and new additions. That’s why, even after a century and a half, the neighborhood has an unparalleled sense of cohesion.
