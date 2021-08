Uniti Group has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $11.86. The company had a trading volume of 11,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,067. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.90.