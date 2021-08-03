Cancel
Chasing Gold: Suni Lee taking medals to Auburn; Biles closes out Tokyo with bronze on beam

By Emily Leiker, USA TODAY
If you were an Olympian, leaving Tokyo with a full set of medals , where would you store them when you got home?

Well, Suni Lee is bringing hers to college for dorm decorations when the 18-year-old heads to Auburn this fall. Lee won silver in the women's team gymnastics competition, gold in the all-around and bronze in Sunday's uneven bars final . She competed in her final event in Tokyo, the balance beam final, and finished fifth on Tuesday.

A first-time Olympian, Lee might need to spend a little more time considering where she displays her medals – people will steal anything in college, Suni! – but veteran Simone Biles does not.

Biles earned bronze in the beam final and will head home from Tokyo with two medals. She's now tied with Shannon Miller for the most Olympic medals won all time by an American gymnast. It was the first event Biles competed in at these Games since her vault during team finals after backing out of the all-around and other three event finals due to the twisties . Bronze is the same medal she received for beam when competing in Rio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20u0oM_0bGmRvVY00
Simone Biles hugs teammate Sunisa Lee after Biles competed on balance beam. Danielle Parhizkaran, USA TODAY Sports

Whether Biles will return for the Paris Olympics in 2024 remains unknown. After competition Tuesday, she said she couldn't contemplate another Games while still trying to process what happened in Tokyo.

Gold-medal stories: Tamyra Mensah-Stock became the first Black woman to win gold in Olympic wrestling. An American-born pole vaulter competed for Sweden and beat out Team USA's Chris Nilsen. The gold and silver medalists in the men's 400-meter hurdles both beat the world record as Norway's Karsten Warholm edged out American Rai Benjamin in what some are calling the best race in Olympic history .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ua9EI_0bGmRvVY00
American Tamyra Mensah-Stock (red) competes against Nigeria's Blessing Oborududu in the women's freestyle wrestling 68kg final at the Tokyo Olympics. Grace Hollars, USA TODAY Sports

History-makers: Laurel Hubbard's time as an Olympic trailblazer is over , and she's not complaining. Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah became the first woman to win the 100 and 200 meters at back-to-back Games . Wisconsin might not be a surfing state, but a Wisconsonite helped turn the sport into what it is today .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UsiGF_0bGmRvVY00
Elaine Thompson-Herah celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's 200m final. James Lang, USA TODAY Sports

Final week in Tokyo: The first-ever women's park final for Olympic skateboarding will take place Tuesday night ET, and Team USA teens Brighton Zeuner and Bryce Wettstein will compete. U.S. men's basketball will compete in the semifinals after beating Spain Tuesday in Tokyo , and the women are still playing, too — with a tough test against longtime rival Australia in the quarterfinals. See the full schedule for Day 12.

You can also have schedules texted to you from our reporters in Tokyo . Their convenient graphics will tell you exactly what to watch and when to watch it for the remainder of the Olympics. Those graphics are on our social channels , too.

And as the Olympics wind down, other sports are ramping back up, so be sure to subscribe to our morning sports newsletter to get back into the swing of things.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chasing Gold: Suni Lee taking medals to Auburn; Biles closes out Tokyo with bronze on beam

