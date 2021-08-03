NBA world reacts to Los Angeles Lakers’ free agent frenzy
It’s no surprise that the Los Angeles Lakers have been going hog wild during the early stages of NBA free agency.
LeBron James and Co. are coming off a disappointing 2020-21 season that culminated in a first-round exit in the NBA Playoffs . That came after the Lakers earned the NBA title in the Orlando bubble last year.
With King James entering the twilight of his career and the lure of ring chasing becoming the defining moment of the NBA free agency period, these Lakers have taken advantage.
In addition to acquiring Russell Westbrook in a blockbuster trade with the Washington Wizards late last month, the Los Angeles Lakers have added seven free agents to the mix in less than two days. We’re talking about a combined 27 All-Star appearances between the eight new Lakers players. It’s insane.
New Los Angeles Lakers players during early stages of NBA free agency
- Russell Westbrook
- Dwight Howard
- Carmelo Anthony
- Trevor Ariza
- Malik Monk
- Kendrick Nunn
- Kent Bazemore
- Wayne Ellington
On Tuesday alone, the Lakers were able to add Monk, Nunn and Anthony to the mix on well below-market deals. Of the seven free-agent signings over the past two days, four previously suited up for the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency. Oh, and the Lakers made news by also re-signing stud young guard Talen Horton-Tucker .Also Read:
Sure some will point to the relatively advanced age of those big-name players Los Angeles has added. Even then, it’s insane to think about just how deep this team is behind James and Anthony Davis.
NBA world reacts to Los Angeles Lakers free-agent spree
