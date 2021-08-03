Cancel
Electronics

The Dyson V8 Absolute is one of the best vacuums on the market—and it's $70 off

By Jon Winkler, Reviewed
 1 day ago
The Dyson V8 Absolute is one of our favorite vacuum cleaners and it can be yours for $70.

Vacuums are a household necessity, but they can also be a bit of a drag to lug around. All the compartments and tubes and containers on a cleaner can be annoying to pick up and push through your home. The good news is that you don't need to sacrifice suction power for a lighter vacuum . Case in point: The Dyson V8 Absolute is a top-rated lightweight option, and even better, you can get it right now for a stellar discount.

The Dyson V8 Absolute is currently listed on Dyson's website for $379.99. Though that seems like a hefty price tag, it's actually a $70 price cut from its standard price of $449.99. Even with the price lowered, you still get the vacuum with four attachments, a docking station and a battery charger.

We're big fans of the Absolute here at Reviewed. Not only is it our favorite lightweight vacuum , but it's also one of our favorite Dyson pieces and one of the best cordless cleaners we've ever tested. At only 5.6 pounds, it picked up 88 percent of the dirt we put down for our tests—that's more than other lightweight vacuums and some heavier corded cleaners. Its brush head is made from carbon fiber and nylon, making for a softer feel that's more gentle on floors.

You can use the Dyson V8 Absolute on a variety of surfaces, from carpets to stairs to even car floors. Reviewed.com / Jackson Ruckar

We're not alone in our love for the V8 Absolute, as nearly 2,000 customers gave the vacuum a 5-star review. Shoppers were impressed with the lightweight feel and suction power of the Absolute, while also praising its ability to handle different surfaces. They also enjoyed how easy it was to maneuver around objects. One shopper was particularly thankful for the power trigger at the base of the vacuum, which allowed her to easily turn the cleaner off and on to conserve the battery. Another said the Absolute was great for use "upstairs, downstairs and outside to the car."

The Dyson V8 Absolute is a pricey tool to add to your arsenal, so shop this discount before it gets sucked up and dumped in the trash.

Get the Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum for $379.99 (Save $70)

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The Dyson V8 Absolute is one of the best vacuums on the market—and it's $70 off

