Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Artisan Partners: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Register Citizen
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (AP) _ Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $88.2 million. The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of $1.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, were $1.28 per share. The investment management firm posted revenue of $304.9 million in the period. Artisan...

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Uniti Group has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $11.86. The company had a trading volume of 11,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,067. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.90.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$118.22 Million in Sales Expected for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will report $118.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.78 million to $120.10 million. EVO Payments posted sales of $94.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Timken (TKR) Earnings Miss Estimates in Q2, Improve Y/Y

TKR - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share was $1.37, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41 by a margin of 3%. The bottom line, however, improved 34% year over year, benefiting from higher volume, favorable manufacturing performance and the benefit of currency, which offset higher selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses, rising material and logistics costs, and unfavorable mix.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.140-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.10 million-$57.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.69 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.570-$-0.550 EPS.
Financial ReportsRegister Citizen

Brighthouse Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $31 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $5.32...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.51 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will post sales of $6.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.76 billion and the lowest is $6.32 billion. Molina Healthcare posted sales of $5.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.27. IQVIA reported earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.
Financial ReportsFresno Bee

Goodrich Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. (GDP) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.6 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 86 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 64 cents per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average...
Financial ReportsRegister Citizen

Apollo Investment: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $32.1 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 39 cents per share. The results met Wall Street expectations. The average...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Cigna beats earnings expectations and raises revenue outlook, but stock falls

Cigna Corp. reported Thursday second-quarter profit and revenue that topped forecasts, amid strength in the health insurers pharmacy business, while growth in customer relationships slowed from the previous quarter. The stock fell 2.8% in premarket trading. Net income fell to $1.47 billion, or $4.25 a share, from $1.75 billion, or $4.73 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share declined to $5.24 from $5.81 but beat the FactSet consensus of $4.96. Total revenue rose 9.8% to $43.13 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $41.19 billion, as pharmacy revenue grew 13.1% to $30.05 billion to beat expectations of $28.53 billion. Total customer relationships as of June 30 rose 3.6% to 191.11 million and total pharmacy customers increased 5.0% to 101.93 million, driven by strong ongoing retention and new sales, which compares with growth of 13.7% and 28.2%, respectively, in the second quarter. For 2021, Cigna raised its revenue outlook to at least $170 billion from at least $166 billion, and affirmed its adjusted EPS outlook of at least $20.20.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Change Healthcare (CHNG) Q1 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat

CHNG - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 41 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents by 10.9%. Nonetheless, the bottom line improved 64% on a year-over-year basis. Net loss per share was 1 cent in the quarter, much narrower that...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Sunrun (RUN) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

RUN - Free Report) is set to report second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 5, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company witnessed a negative earnings surprise of 266.67%. However, in the trailing four quarters, Sunrun delivered an earnings surprise of 161.91%, on average. Let's take a closer...
Financial ReportsRegister Citizen

Arrowhead Research: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) _ Arrowhead Research Corp. (ARWR) on Thursday reported a loss of $29.9 million in its fiscal third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Pasadena, California-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six...
Financial ReportsRegister Citizen

Beacon Roofing: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $76.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 87 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time...

Comments / 0

Community Policy