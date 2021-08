Superman fans just got a look at what the latest incarnation of the hero will be wearing. If you haven’t heard, Supes is losing his powers and Earth needs a hero. In his stead, Jonathan Kent will be on call to defend Earth. Now, he’s been asked to contribute in the fights to save his home before. But, this might be a little different than anything the young hero has seen before. Tom Taylor is writing Superman: Son of Kal-El, and he just revealed how Jon is switching it up for the new version of the hero. The younger Kryptonian will be sporting a simplified version of his father’s iconic costume in the book. His shield still bears the standard colors, but his shoulders will likely prove polarizing. The cape remains, but the red detailing will stretch around his neck and the family crest organically. (It actually harkens toward Jon’s eventual look in Future State. Another fun touch is that the Kryptonian tech is right there with his belt. Its an interesting move that might go over better with fans because this is about the next generation of Superman rather than the classic hero that everyone knows.