Renfield: Nicholas Hoult Signs On To Star In Universal Film

By Jeremy Konrad
bleedingcool.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRenfield is a new film from Robert Kirkman and his company Skybound Productions set in the Universal Monsters universe. Renfield is Dracula's assistant, and the film is based on a pitch made by Kirkman. Chris McKay will helm the project, Rick and Morty writer Ryan Ridley will spin the tale of Renfield, and it will be produced by Skybound Entertainment's Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst, and Sean Furst. Today, Nicholas Hoult has signed on to star as the main character. The news was reported on by The Hollywood Reporter.

bleedingcool.com

