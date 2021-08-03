Cancel
Bullish? Russian Court Orders SberBank to Restore Access to Blocked Account Involved in Bitcoin Trading

Cover picture for the articleOne of Russia’s leading banks – Sber – must resume its account support for a BTC investor as he presented detailed information about his digital asset transactions. A Russian court ordered Sberbank to restore access for a customer involved in Bitcoin trading. The authorities added that the largest bank in Russia should not have blocked the account as the client had provided all the necessary information about his cryptocurrency operations.

Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Marketsbeincrypto.com

Bitcoin SV Endures 51% Attack

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin SV (BSV) is under a 51% attack, initially identified on August 3, Coin Metrics reported on Twitter. The Bitcoin Association, which supports Bitcoin SV, has been active on Twitter instructing node operators how to respond. For instance, node operators should mark fraudulent chains as “invalid” to lock out attackers.
Retailitechpost.com

Dogecoin Value Sees Massive Support: Is It the Next Bitcoin?

Dogecoin is now seen following the footsteps of the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. This meme-based cryptocurrency has definitely gone a long way, as it has since become among the top eight cryptocurrencies with a current market capitalization of $25.85 billion, according to Coindesk. Although recent developments led it to shed...
Marketscryptopotato.com

Bitcoin’s S2F Model is Flawed, Argues CryptoQuant CEO

CryptoQuant’s CEO believes the BTC stock-to-flow model deviates from its price projection because it’s flawed, but is it really?. The popular Bitcoin stock-to-flow model is flawed, and the asset’s price might not reach a six-digit territory as it predicts, claimed the CEO of CryptoQuant, Ki Young Ju. In a recent interview, he also spoke about the declining issuance of stablecoins, the negative GBTC premium, and the potential consequences for BTC’s price.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Russia finds U.S. investor Calvey guilty of embezzlement - report

MOSCOW, Aug 5 (Reuters) - A Russian court on Thursday found U.S. investor Michael Calvey guilty of embezzlement, a charge he denies, in a case that has been followed closely by the international business community. Calvey, the founder of Russia-focused private equity group Baring Vostok was detained along with other...
BusinessCoinTelegraph

Venezuela to launch CBDC in October — and cut six zeros from its currency

The Central Bank of Venezuela will launch a CBDC in October alongside a monetary redenomination that will cut six zeros from the currency due to raging inflation. As of Oct. 1, the digital bolivar will begin circulation in the economy. Its cash equivalent will get a new 1-bolivar coin, along with banknotes ranging from 5 Bs. to 100 Bs. as part of the six zero readjustment of the currency,
MarketsBenzinga

Best Cryptocurrencies on Robinhood

Despite only offering a total of 7 cryptocurrencies, Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) reported that crypto made up 21% of its transaction-based revenue in the 1st quarter of 2021. Robinhood Crypto is still in its infancy stages, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t a couple decent cryptocurrencies available. From Ethereum (ETH) to Dogecoin (DOGE), this is the guide to the best cryptocurrencies on Robinhood.
Marketsu.today

Strong Bitcoin Buying on Coinbase Occurring While BTC Trades at $40,817

"Bitcoin has to break some serious levels to be bullish" Data provided by on-chain analytics vendor CryptoQuant shows that investors are buying as much of Bitcoin as they can on the Coinbase exchange. Meanwhile, Bitcoin recaptured the $40,000 level on Thursday and has been trading in the $40,800 area, according...
StocksCoinTelegraph

Fresh Bitcoin ETF hopes back BTC’s swift rally above $40,000

Crypto investors are seeing gains in Ether (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) on Aug. 5 after the successful launch of Ethereum's London hard fork and a series of new Bitcoin exchange-traded fund filings, resulting in a rally that propelled BTC's price 9% higher and caused Ether to gain 11.75%, which pushed the altcoin closer to the elusive $3,000 level.
Businessdailyhodl.com

Top Trader Pentoshi Says Ethereum Ready To Outperform Bitcoin – Here’s Why

A popular crypto trader and market analyst is calling for Ethereum (ETH) to drastically outperform Bitcoin (BTC) over the next several months. The pseudonymous crypto trader Pentoshi tells his 207,500 Twitter followers that he’s looking for Ethereum to form a higher low to build support for a further rally now that the token has broken out of its downtrend against Bitcoin.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Russia grants $200K to build tool for tracing crypto transactions

Federal authorities in Russia are moving forward with a plan to closely monitor cryptocurrency activity for illicit transactions and deanonymize crypto users’ identities. The Russian Federal Financial Monitoring Service, also known as Rosfinmonitoring, has selected a contractor for developing a platform for tracking cryptocurrency activity. According to data from Russia’s state procurement website, the country will allocate 14.7 million rubles ($200,000 USD) from its budget to create a “module for monitoring and analyzing cryptocurrency transactions” using Bitcoin (BTC).
Currenciesfxempire.com

Bitcoin Price, Forces Which Influence It

Bitcoin is a digital asset which made a fortune to some and made the others lose both their belief in it and their funds. The nature of Bitcoin still remains unknown for many, it still holds secrets to some, and the others think that Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency is the greatest scam. But yet, news about Bitcoin is everywhere and Bitcoin’s daily trading volume has reached over $178 bln last year.
Sportscryptopotato.com

Indian Olympic Medal Winners to Get Free Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)

An Indian-based cryptocurrency exchange plans to provide digital asset exposure for free to local athletes who win medals at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. The cryptocurrency platform Bitbns intends to open a systematic investment plan (SIP) in digital assets for Indian athletes who win medals at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. The exchange will reportedly grant around $2,700 in crypto for gold medal winners.

