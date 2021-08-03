Bullish? Russian Court Orders SberBank to Restore Access to Blocked Account Involved in Bitcoin Trading
One of Russia’s leading banks – Sber – must resume its account support for a BTC investor as he presented detailed information about his digital asset transactions. A Russian court ordered Sberbank to restore access for a customer involved in Bitcoin trading. The authorities added that the largest bank in Russia should not have blocked the account as the client had provided all the necessary information about his cryptocurrency operations.cryptopotato.com
