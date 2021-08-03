Cancel
Trucker Tools Partners with Anytrek to Expand In-Transit Visibility For Truckload Carriers, Drayage, Flatbed Operators

MySanAntonio
 2 days ago

RESTON, Va. (PRWEB) August 03, 2021. Trucker Tools is once again expanding the information available in its real-time visibility platform with the addition of location data from trailer- and chassis-mounted tracking devices manufactured by Anytrek, which provides GPS-tracking equipment and systems used by hundreds of trucking firms. The addition of...

www.mysanantonio.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drayage#Truck Drivers#Gps#Android#Mobile#Trucker Tools Partners#Prweb#Gps#Tracklight#Eld#Apple
Economy
Industry
Technologysuasnews.com

Delta Aerospace is joining Drone Logistics Ecosystem to expand its services into long-range drone delivery services

Kuala Lumpur: DELTA AEROSPACE SDN BHD is announcing its participation in the Drone Logistics Ecosystem (DLE) to address the evolving drone logistics market for urban, rural, regionally and at sea first “1000-miles”, mid and last-miles deliveries. The aim of DLE is to work on standardization of the drone delivery technologies by working on innovative solutions such as the delivery systems, vertiport universal charging stations, safety, and reliability etc.
aithority.com

Omnitracs Partners with PrePass Safety Alliance to Provide Integrated Solution that Improves Driver Experience

Omnitracs, LLC, a Solera company, announced that it has entered into a partnership with PrePass Safety Alliance to provide PrePass on its Omnitracs One platform. Fleets that access the PrePass application will be able to bypass weigh stations – improving driver satisfaction with fewer inspection stops and exceeding customer expectations with faster load delivery, while reducing bottom-line costs associated with idling time and fuel usage. Directly integrated into Omnitracs One, weigh station bypass information will be available with all other fleet activity, on a converged platform.
Softwaredcvelocity.com

ZIM Selects BookYourCargo to Manage Drayage Operations

BookYourCargo (BYC), a digital freight brokerage platform that aggregates shippers and truckers for seamless transportation of cargo, today announced ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM), one of the top 20 container liner shipping companies in the world, has solicited the help of BYC to manage its drayage operations. Using BYC’s cloud-based, tech-enabled Digital Drayage Platform, ZIM gains real-time visibility and instant quote capability with guaranteed capacity through BYC’s trusted network of over 1,800 carriers.
Industryrockproducts.com

McLanahan Offers Mineral Process Solutions at MINExpo

McLanahan Corp. is using MINExpo 2021 to focus on its complete range of solutions for the mining industry and to grow awareness of the complete range of end-to-end solutions that they provide to multiple industries. The booth will feature displays of their crushing, screening, scrubbing, tailings management, sampling and feeding...
Aerospace & DefenseTechCrunch

Autonomous cargo drone startup Elroy Air lands $40M Series A

The funding round saw participation from Marlinspike Capital and Prosperity7, as well as existing investors Catapult Ventures, DiamondStream Partners, Side X Side Management, Shield Capital Partners and Precursor Ventures. This latest round brings Elroy’s total raised to $48 million to date. The four-and-a-half-year-old company was founded by David Merrill and...
Businesssuasnews.com

PABLO AIR Expands U.S. Drone Delivery Business

PABLO AIR, a company specializing in drone logistics solutions and delivery services and a member of Born2Global Centre, has collaborated with local American companies to expand its business in drone delivery in the United States. PABLO AIR has recently signed an MOU for strategic business alliance with local companies in...
Industryfreightwaves.com

SEKO Logistics to handle last-mile delivery of larger items for ShipStation

E-commerce sales of furniture and home furnishings increased 49% year-over-year in Q1 of this year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But big and bulky items still have a last-mile logistics problem — they are just difficult for traditional carriers to handle. ShipStation, a web-based e-commerce logistics platform, has announced...
Industryfreightwaves.com

Warehouse automation the next necessary frontier of logistics digitization

Due to strong consumer spending, the growth of ecommerce and other factors, transportation companies are incorporating more automation and tech into their operations to streamline administrative tasks and give more visibility to customers. The industry’s digital transformation is well underway. Based on a PitchBook report from 2020, venture capital investment in warehousing automation technology in particular saw a 57% increase from 2019 to 2020.
Industryfreightwaves.com

Viewpoint: Newer trucks help companies lower cost of onboarding drivers

The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of FreightWaves or its affiliates. Heavy-duty fleet organizations continue to face major challenges in the retention and recruitment of drivers at a particularly perilous time, as truck drivers are needed more than ever to transport goods, food, medicine and vaccines across the country.
Trafficautomotiveworld.com

Next-generation rail and truck corridor to reshape freight movement

The trucking sector faces its share of headwinds but in the Western US, it has been particularly hard going of late. Imports from Asia into the ports along the West Coast have been booming and earlier this year caused a bottleneck at key ports. In February, the California ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, which serve as gateways for goods from Asia, reported a 45% jump in the volume of containers handled. In March that figure stood at 80%. Much of this cargo will then make its way onto trucks for delivery across the country. Due to the port congestion these trucks face long waits in traffic—some may sit waiting for most of the day. That’s not good for business or air quality.
IndustryForConstructionPros.com

Enerpac to Demonstrate Tools, Heavy-Lift Equipment and Tech at MINEXPO 2021

Industrial tool manufacturer Enerpac will exhibit its latest equipment, innovations and technologies in Las Vegas at MINEXPO from Sept. 13-15. The company’s indoor display located in the South Hall, booth 24411, will showcase a range of hydraulic tools, heavy lifting equipment, and maintenance technologies for mining. Live demos of lifting...
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

BlueGrace, Trucker Tools Spotlight Benefit Of FreighTech Partnerships

Implementing carrier-focused technology in a logistics company comes down to one deciding factor: How sticky is that product?. The stickiness of an application is determined by its ability to recruit, retain and engage a user, actions that are easier said than done as freight heavy hitters like UberFreight, Flock Freight, Convoy and Loadsmart enter the logistics industry as digital players on day one.
Industryfreightwaves.com

Broad supply chain issues behind international intermodal container delays: NS

The challenges in timely delivery of international intermodal containers are more about the wider congestion issues facing the supply chain and less about any capacity limitations on Norfolk Southern’s network, executives said during NS’ second-quarter 2021 earnings call on Wednesday. “It’s not an issue of capacity. It’s an issue of...
IndustryMiddletown Press

BlueGrace Logistics Expands Integration with Trucker Tools, Adds Time-Saving Book-It-Now® App

Leading 3PL builds on previous integration of Trucker Tools’ real-time visibility and predictive freight matching, launches automated one-click booking to further streamline transactions for owner-operators, small-fleet truckload community. RESTON, Va. and TAMPA, Fla. (PRWEB) July 27, 2021. BlueGrace Logistics and Trucker Tools announced today that BlueGrace has expanded its collaboration...
IndustrySupply & Demand Chain Executive

Ryder Expands Last-Mile Delivery Network

Ryder System has expanded Ryder Last Mile, a customizable, multi-tiered delivery solution for big-and-bulky goods. With new hubs in Milwaukee and Philadelphia, the company continues to positions its customers closer to consumers to better provide shorter delivery times. As of July 19, the 75,000-square-foot hub in Milwaukee is operational and...
Industrysuasnews.com

DHL to use large cargo drones for urgent deliveries

DRONAMICS, the world’s leading middle-mile cargo drone developer and operator, today unveiled a partnership agreement with the world’s number one logistics company, DHL. DHL will partner DRONAMICS to jointly develop solutions and offer same-day cargo drone deliveries to customers using DRONAMICS’ drone delivery network and Black Swan drones. Both companies are discussing mutual exclusivity for middle-mile drone deliveries in selected industries and markets. In addition, DRONAMICS’ goal to become carbon-negative by 2027 and direction to operate on sustainable biofuels in the future will play a part in helping DHL achieve its goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050.
Industryfoodlogistics.com

3PLs Keep on Truckin’: Finding and Retaining Drivers is Key

When the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) hit, many facets of the supply chain experienced disruption. Restaurants closed, some permanently. Excess food went to waste. E-commerce boomed, further fueling the “Amazon Effect.” And, the ever-present driver shortage gap transformed into an overall industry-wide labor shortage issue. However, despite all of the hiccups...

