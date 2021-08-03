Cancel
Entertainment

PUDDLE OF MUDD’s WES SCANTLIN: ‘Everybody Should Just Go And Get Vaccinated’

 4 days ago

PUDDLE OF MUDD frontman Wes Scantlin spoke to Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio about what’s next for the band and his thoughts on the importance of getting vaccinated. He said: “I hope I can keep touring. And I am definitely gonna go in the studio and record the next PUDDLE OF MUDD record. And, basically, pray that this freakin’ weird thing” — referring to the pandemic — “goes away finally and forever.

Wes Scantlin
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Markie Post Dies: Actress Known For ‘Night Court’, ‘The Fall Guy’ & More Was 70

Markie Post, the actress known for turns in Night Court, The Fall Guy, Hearts Afire and more, died on Saturday, following a three year, ten month battle with cancer. She was 70. Post’s manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, confirmed her passing to Deadline. Born on November 4, 1950 in Palo Alto, California, Post got her start in entertainment by working behind the scenes on game shows, including Split Second, earning an associate producer credit on Alex Trebek’s Double Dare, and appearing before the camera as a card dealer on NBC’s Card Sharks. Her first acting credits came in 1979, with appearances on episodes of CHiPs, Barnaby Jones, The Incredible...
Family Relationshipswkml.com

Mom Gives Birth, Husband Is Stunned

What a love story for Aaron and Rachel. The two met as missionaries, fell in love and then married. Aaron then discovered Rachel was pregnant with twins. So what was the issue?. Travel On TV reported on the unusual circumstances surrounding the birth of Aaron and Rachel Halbert’s babies. “During...
Cave City, KYPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe’s Girlfriend Speaks Out on Being ‘Bullied’

Leticia Cline, the girlfriend to “American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe, is opening up about the men trying to “shut [her] up” and bully her. Cline, an active city council member of Cave City, Kentucky, recently shared a throwback pic of her competing at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip’s 2016 Moto Stampede. In the post, she wrote that her difficult time as a city councilwoman reminded her of another challenging moment.
New Haven, CTwomansday.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Star Matt Amodio Breaks His Silence After Being Shamed for ‘Annoying’ Habit

Jeopardy! champion Matt Amodio would like to say something to those who are criticizing him on the show. Currently on an impressive eight game winning streak, the 30-year-old Jeopardy! star has heard about what some online viewers have dubbed his “annoying” habit on the quiz show. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the computer science Ph.D student from New Haven, Connecticut acknowledged that some fans have a problem with him answering “what is” for every subject, even if the correct answer is a person. While Matt didn’t get super into it, he wanted to make one thing clear: He isn’t trying to upset anybody on purpose.
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Sanaa Lathan explains why she stopped drinking alcohol

Hollywood actress Sanaa Lathan revealed this week that she gave up drinking to make a lifestyle change and that alcohol was affecting her anxiety. The 49-year-old actress who first made a name for herself in 2000 in the hit film Love & Basketball with Omar Epps, explained to People that she wasn’t a sloppy drunk but she could tell it was affecting her moods and thinking.
MusicPosted by
Us Weekly

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Taylor Swift Using the Names of His Daughters in Her Music: ‘What an Honor’

An iconic dedication! Ryan Reynolds discussed what it felt like to have friend Taylor Swift use the names of his daughters in her songs. “The names are the names of our kids. We trust her implicitly. She’s very sensitive to any of that stuff. And obviously the song has nothing to do with our kids other than our kids’ names. But I mean, what an honor,” Reynolds, 44, said during a SiriusXM Town Hall special with Jess Cagle on Thursday, August 5.
HealthKevinMD.com

You are not “asleep” under anesthesia

“You will be asleep for your surgery,” anesthesiologists often reassure their patients. Just before the start of anesthesia, a patient may hear the nurse saying, “Think of a nice dream as you go off to sleep.”. While these statements are intended to soothe patients during a stressful time, they gloss...
KidsMic

Bragging about not bathing your kids is a blatant act of white privilege

During the last couple of weeks, celebrities such as Kristen Bell and Ashton Kutcher have bragged about how they don’t feel the need to bathe themselves or their children unless they’re visibly dirty or stinky. Jake Gyllenhaal also piped up by saying: “More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times … I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”
Yachats, ORNewport News-Times

Guitarist performs in Yachats

Singer, songwriter and guitarist Craig Caffall will be in Yachats on Monday, Aug. 9, performing from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Drift Inn, located at 124 Highway 101. Caffall has been involved with music since the age of 9, when he began drumming for his school band in Mexico. His career has paired him up with some notable artists, including Bo Diddley, John Mayall, David Clayton Thomas, Cyril and Charles Neville, Dan Hicks, Morgan Davie, Bonnie Raitt, Fred Shumate, Bob Wier and Steve Earle, just to name a few.
Petsbravotv.com

Quad Webb Welcomes a New Member to Her Family

Quad Webb has officially welcomed a new member into her family. The Married to Medicine friend recently took to Instagram to announce the latest addition to her household: a sweet dog named Joy. On August 6, Quad introduced her new four-legged friend on Instagram, sharing a series of photos featuring...
Celebritieskfrxfm.com

Anti-Vaxxers & Will Smith’s I Am Legend

Anti-Vaxxers say Will Smith’s ‘I Am Legend’ Proves Vaccines turn People into Zombies One anti-vaxxer has come up with “proof” that getting vaccinated could lead to disastrous results. Brett Schumacher, the owner of Metro Optics Eyewear in New York, tells the New York Times he’s convinced most of his staff to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. But one of them refused — and had an interesting reason for being leery of the shot. “One employee said she was concerned because she thought a vaccine had caused the characters in the film ‘I Am Legend’ to turn into zombies,” the Times recounts. “People opposed to vaccines have circulated that claim about the movie’s plot widely on social media.” However, the paper goes on to note that the flick’s zombies were the result of a “genetically reprogrammed virus, not by a vaccine.” What’s the wildest conspiracy theory you’ve heard?

