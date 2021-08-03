South Carolina Treasurer's Office has returned over $260 million in unclaimed property since 2011
COLUMBIA, S.C. – More than $260 million in unclaimed property has been returned to its South Carolina resident owners since 2011. South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis announced Tuesday morning that $35.3 million in unclaimed property has been returned to South Carolina residents in the fiscal year that ended June 30 and more than $260 million has been returned since he took office in January 2011.scnow.com
