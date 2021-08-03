GRPD Chief Eric Payne reflects on A Year of Movement

HOUGHTON – The MTEC SmartZone Board of Directors announced the appointment of David Rowe as chief executive officer. “It is a distinct honor to join the MTEC SmartZone team and engage in building upon the past successes of the organization,” said Rowe. “The MTEC SmartZone has been instrumental in developing and nurturing our entrepreneurial ecosystem, resulting in the creation of meaningful career opportunities in the Keweenaw and surrounding region. My goal is to further strengthen the SmartZone’s relationship with Michigan Technological University researchers, local entrepreneurs, and the other exceptional economic development organizations throughout the state, such that the pace of sustainable economic growth and development continues to accelerate. This region is fortunate to have a wealth of technical assets and hardworking engineers, scientists and entrepreneurs. Finlandia University and Gogebic Community College facilitate the spirit of innovation for which our region is celebrated. The MTEC SmartZone is uniquely suited to help commercialize emerging technology and foster the growth and development of new products and services. I am thrilled to become a part of the excellent team at the MTEC SmartZone and look forward to working with them, and our Board of Directors, to serve the needs of our constituents.”