‘We will drop everything and go’: Pennington County Search and Rescue team safely finds two missing teens in past three weeks
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Always on call, Tiana Shuster and her search dog Tango have had a busy summer as search and rescue volunteers. In the past three weeks, Shuster and Tango have successfully found two missing teenage boys in the Black Hills. The first successful rescue was on July 10th near Pactola Lake and the second happened Monday night near Horse Thief Lake.www.keloland.com
